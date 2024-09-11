Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Investing

Andrada Partners with SQM for Lithium Ridge Development in Namibia

The three phase earn-in agreement could see SQM gain up to a 50 percent stake in GSI, the segment of Andrada that holds the Lithium Ridge license.

Namibia on map.
Wead / Shutterstock

Andrada Mining (LSE:ATM,OTCQB:ATMTF) said on Monday (September 9) that it has entered into a strategic partnership with major lithium producer SQM (NYSE:SQM) to develop its Lithium Ridge asset in Namibia.

Located in Namibia’s Erongo region, Lithium Ridge covers about 3,300 hectares and is around 35 kilometers from Andrada's Uis mine, where it started lithium concentrate production last year at a pilot plant.

The agreement, which is subject to approval from the Namibian Competition Commission, involves a three stage earn-in structure where SQM will finance exploration and development activities for a potential 50 percent stake in Grace Simba Investments (GSI), the segment of Andrada that now holds the license for Lithium Ridge.

Under the terms of the earn-in deal, SQM will pay Andrada an initial US$2 million split into two tranches. Following on from that, the lithium miner has an option to invest US$20 million over three stages.

In the first phase, SQM will be able to invest US$7 million in exploration over 18 months, earning a 30 percent stake in GSI. An additional US$13 million in funding over 24 months will secure SQM a 40 percent stake during the second phase.

If the Lithium Ridge project proceeds to a definitive feasibility study, or incurs a total development cost of US$40 million, SQM will be eligible to earn up to a 50 percent interest in GSI.

Andrada will manage and operate Lithium Ridge during the earn-in period, with supervision from a joint development committee. The committee will include members from both Andrada and SQM, ensuring collaborative decisions.

As project manager, Andrada will steer operations during the earn-in period, while SQM’s financial contributions will provide the necessary capital to move the project forward. The agreement also contains a contingent success fee, which stipulates that should Andrada declare a mineral resource of more than 40 million metric tons during the third phase of the earn-in period, SQM will pay a sum calculated based on the lithium oxide content of the declared resource.

Andrada CEO Anthony Viljoen described SQM as the "perfect partner" for unlocking the value of Lithium Ridge.

“The introduction of a substantial player in the global lithium market will also place Namibia at the forefront of the African lithium development trajectory and unlock value for the Namibian mining industry,” he commented.

The Lithium Ridge deal is pending regulatory approval, but is expected to proceed. To date, exploration at the site has uncovered mineralization along a strike length of 6 kilometers, with grades of up to 2.13 percent lithium oxide.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

