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Edited by Georgia Williams
Aug. 31, 2026 05:55AM PST
Zinc has rallied 55 percent since mid-2025 to a four-year high, as collapsing Western stockpiles and mine supply cuts push the market into a structural deficit even Chinese inventory gains can't offset.
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Zinc prices hit a four-year high on the London Metal Exchange (LME) as plunging Western stockpiles and mine supply cuts squeeze the physical market.
LME zinc for cash settlement closed at US$4,107 a ton on August 27, its highest level since June 2022. The metal has rallied 55 percent from a mid-2025 trough of roughly US$2,650.
The surge tracks a massive inventory drain as stockpiles in LME warehouses collapsed 64 percent from 264,000 tons in December 2024 to roughly 95,000 tons, leaving available metal at levels unseen since April 2023.
The squeeze is acutely concentrated in the West. Conversely, Shanghai Futures Exchange inventories are rising. This pushed the premium of imported zinc over domestic Chinese metal to USD 720 per ton, the widest spread since 2022.
The immediate physical deficit, projected at 87,000 metric tons by late May, stems from raw material shortages.
Major producers like Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) posted sharp early-2026 production declines due to aging assets and lower grades. HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) forecasts global production will drop 2.1 percent year-on-year in 2026 to 12.5 million tons. Meanwhile, scarce concentrate drove treatment charges to historic lows, affecting Western smelters already struggling with high energy costs.
At the mine level, however, profitability is climbing for an entirely different reason. In a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence report, global zinc all-in sustaining costs (AISC) projections for primary mines will drop 6.4 percent in 2026 to 85.17 cents per pound.
According to the data, improved mining efficiency is not driving the drop. Instead, skyrocketing silver and lead credits are offsetting the core costs of extraction.
Zinc deposits are overwhelmingly polymetallic. With silver forecast to average US$73.35 per ounce in 2026 and lead holding near US$2,000 per metric ton, by-products now dictate mine competitiveness. At current precious metal prices, credits can completely erase mining costs and generate negative reported zinc costs for certain operations.
Major producers exposed to the LME price rally have seen significant equity gains since January 2026.
The prolonged rally defies early-2026 expectations of a global zinc surplus, as severe concentrate shortages pushed the market into a structural deficit.
Analysts expect prices to stay elevated but stabilize. Meaningful relief for the concentrate market hinges on new supply coming online, led by Ivanhoe Mines' Kipushi project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is expected to deliver up to 290,000 metric tons in 2026.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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