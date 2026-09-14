BHEM Defines Copper Conductors and Drill Targets at Chester

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September 13, 2026
Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP) (“Raptor” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the results from a borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) survey completed across twelve diamond drill holes at its 100%-owned Chester Copper Project in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Borehole electromagnetic surveying across twelve diamond drill holes at the Chester Copper Project has defined multiple conductive responses closely associated with known copper mineralisation
- A prominent, shallow west-dipping conductor system has been traced across six drill holes in the central portion of the surveyed area, coincident with previously reported high-grade copper mineralisation including:
- 3.58m @ 2.9% Cu from 11.55m and 3.16m @ 2.8% Cu from 82.64m in CDH001
- 3.55m @ 2.65% Cu from 26.1m in CDH008
- 3.1m @ 3.83% Cu from 18.65m in CDH010
- 3.55m @ 1.79% Cu (incl. 0.53m @ 9.13% Cu) in CDH008
- 1.78m @ 2.12% Cu and 5.18m @ 3.15% Cu in CDH004
- A second conductor system has been defined across four drill holes at the eastern end of the surveyed area, further supporting continuity of the mineralised system between drill holes
- Strong off-hole responses identified areas of conductive material adjacent to existing drilling, including the strongest response recorded during the survey adjacent to CDH001
- BHEM conductors correlate closely with previously interpreted VTEM conductors and magnetic anomalies, providing multiple independent geophysical datasets supporting the same Chester mineralised trend
- VTEM interpretation indicates the conductive trend continues west beyond the current DHEM survey area, providing additional targets for ongoing exploration
- Results establish DHEM as an effective targeting tool at Chester, with the Company planning to integrate the results into its 3D geological model and extend surveying across additional target areas
Interpretation of the survey, prepared by independent consulting geophysicist Mr Brett Adams, has defined multiple discrete electromagnetic conductors across the surveyed area. Importantly, the survey has also identified several strong off-hole conductor responses, indicating conductive material adjacent to existing drill holes and providing clear areas for follow-up investigation.
Managing Director Brett Wallace commented:
“What matters here is that we are starting to build a much clearer picture of what is happening between and beyond the drill holes at Chester. Drilling tells us what is there at a specific point, while BHTEM gives us another way to understand how that mineralisation may continue through the system. The strong off hole responses are particularly important because they give us clear areas to follow up, rather than simply stepping out from existing intersections. Combined with the VTEM, magnetic and drilling data, we now have a much stronger basis for deciding where the next holes can add the most value.”
Borehole Electromagnetic Survey Program
The BHEM survey was completed by Abitibi Geophysics using a Crone Coils system within a single, fixed loop configuration of approximately 950m x 500m. A total of twelve diamond drill holes were surveyed: CDH001, CDH004, CDH007, CDH008, CDH009, CDH010, CDH012, CDH013, CDH014, CDH015, CDH017 and CDH019.
The fixed-loop configuration provided effective coupling for the sub-horizontal to shallow west-dipping conductors subsequently identified at Chester. Data quality was assessed by independent consulting geophysicist Brett Adams as good, with excellent repeatability.
Figure 1: BHEM drill hole collars and loop locations
Central Conductor System
The principal conductive trend identified by the survey is a large, shallow west-dipping system extending to the west and recognised in CDH004, CDH007, CDH008, CDH014, CDH017, CDH019.
The conductor was intersected on-hole in CDH008 (25m downhole, coincident with 3.55m @ 1.79% Cu from 26.1m, including a higher-grade zone of 0.53m @ 9.13% Cu from 28.17m), CDH007 (35m downhole, coincident with 9.50m @ 1.05% Cu from 30.5m) and CDH004 (25m and 55m downhole, coincident with a polymetallic zone of 10m @ 0.98% Cu, 4.88% Zn, 1.64% Pb and 24.4g/t Ag from 13m, and two further zones of 1.78m @ 2.12% Cu from 53.2m and 5.18m @ 3.15% Cu from 57.1m respectively), and was also intersected on-hole in CDH017 (40m downhole) and CDH019 (30m and 50m downhole).
A consistent off-hole response at 10m downhole was recorded in CDH007, CDH008 and CDH019, supporting the lateral continuity of this conductor across the broader six-hole central system.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Raptor Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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