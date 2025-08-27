HSBC Holdings is a banking and financial services holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Co. is engaged in the provision of a range of financial services including: personal, commercial, corporate, institutional, investment and private banking; trade services; cash management; treasury and capital market services; insurance; consumer and business finance; pension and investment fund management; trustee services; and securities and custody services. As of Dec 31 2004, Co. had total assets of US $1,276,778,000,000 and total deposits of US $777,290,000,00.