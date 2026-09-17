Nuvau Intersects 17.37 g/t over 2.40 m, Extending Gold Mineralization 50 Metres from High-Grade Thundermine Intercept

Nuvau Intersects 17.37 g/t over 2.40 m, Extending Gold Mineralization 50 Metres from High-Grade Thundermine Intercept

New assays continue to demonstrate continuity of the mineralized system

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2026 summer drilling program at Thundermine (also called Thunderwood) in Matagami, Québec. Hole TH-26-11, located approximately 50 metres shallower than TH-26-08, intersected 17.37 gt gold (Au) over 2.40 metres within a broad mineralized interval. The new intersection provides an additional pierce point between TH-26-08 and historical drilling, further supporting continuity of the mineralized system.

Highlights of drill results:

  • 17.37 g/t Au over 2.40 metres in TH-26-11, within a broader 165-metre interval averaging 0.37 g/t Au characterized by variable densities of mineralized veins.
  • TH-26-11 is located approximately 50 metres shallower than TH-26-08, which intersected 138.9 g/t Au over 4.4 metres, and halfway toward historical drilling, adding another mineralized pierce point to the system.
  • Every Nuvau summer drillhole assayed to date has returned gold mineralization, with six additional holes pending and the system remaining open.

"TH-26-11 is a 50-metre step-out from TH-26-08 and demonstrates continuity of the system," said Christina McCarthy, Nuvau's Chief Executive Officer. "The hole returned 17.37 g/t Au over 2.40 metres within a 165-metre mineralized interval, in the same altered tonalitic host and quartz-tourmaline vein array intersected throughout the program. Remember, this Thundermine property has not been systematically tested for over 40 years, and orogenic systems of this style in the Abitibi are known for their significant vertical persistence. Thundermine remains open along the interpreted trend to the southeast, as shown in our previously announced diagrams1, and at depth, with assays from six holes still pending."

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Figure 1: Quartz-tourmaline veining with pyrite, visible gold, and associated alteration haloes.

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Mineralization Continues at Thundermine

TH-26-11 intersected the same altered tonalitic intrusive and quartz-tourmaline vein system observed throughout Nuvau's drilling at Thundermine. Gold grades and vein density vary considerably through the intrusive, with discrete higher-grade veins occurring within broader zones of lower-grade veinlet and associated disseminated mineralization. These results remain consistent with Nuvau's interpretation of a Val d'Or-analogue orogenic gold system developed within a fractured intrusive host. The Thundermine system remains open along the interpreted trend and at depth.

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Figure 2: Cross section C at Thundermine, looking northwest (60 m projection window), showing TH-26-11 relative to recent and historical drilling. See previous press release1 for a plan view of DDH location.

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Table 1: Selected TH-26-11 assays above 1 g/t Au and composite of the main mineralized interval in the Tonalitic intrusive (vein density varies within the composites).

Drillhole Composites (downhole) From (metres) To (metres) Length (metres) Au (g/t) >1 g/t
TH-26-11 112.8 m to 277.7 m 
165.0 m @ 0.37 g/t Au, 
including 17.37 g/t over 
2.40 metres 
from 178.00 m to 180.40 m		 112.75 113.25 0.50 2.54
113.25 113.75 0.50 4.16
113.75 115.00 1.25 2.35
126.10 126.60 0.50 2.73
142.90 143.40 0.50 2.39
178.00 179.50 1.50 17.14
180.00 180.40 0.40 39.83
196.70 197.20 0.50 3.62
222.00 222.50 0.50 1.79
257.75 258.25 0.50 1.78
258.25 258.80 0.55 2.08
276.70 277.70 1.00 1.48

 

Table 2: Drillhole locations.

DDH UTM X UTM Y UTM Z Azimuth Dip Depth Visible Gold Assays
TH-26-05 296898 5524056 255 214 -63 416 X Received
TH-26-06 296975 5524172 255 215 -49 480
Received
TH-26-07 296990 5523980 255 215 -47 378 X Pending
TH-26-08 297014 5524142 255 214 -42 470 X Received
TH-26-09 296975 5524172 255 214 -55 546
Pending
TH-26-10 297014 5524142 255 215 -50 521
Pending
TH-26-11 296957 5524058 255 212.5 -47 393 X Received
TH-26-12 296951 5524193 255 215 -47 450 X Pending
TH-26-13 297046 5524109 255 216 -53 570 X Pending
TH-26-14 297046 5524109 255 216 -46 492 X Pending

 

Note: In all figures and tables, reported intervals are core lengths; true widths are unknown. Composite grades are length-weighted, with unsampled intervals and assays below detection assigned 0 g/t Au. Mineralization also occurs outside the reported composite intervals.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control, and Data Verification
Drill core is logged, photographed, sawn in half, and sampled at Nuvau Minerals' secure core facility. One half of the core is submitted for analysis, and the remaining half is retained on site for reference. Samples are sealed in individually labelled plastic bags and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to MSALABS in Val-d'Or, Québec, an independent ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory.

Samples are dried, crushed to achieve approximately 70% passing 2 mm, and prepared for analysis. Gold assays are completed using PhotonAssay™ technology on a nominal 500 g aliquot. The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples, representing approximately 11% of all submitted samples. Additional QA/QC samples are inserted at intervals that contain visible mineralization. MSALABS also applies its internal quality control procedures in accordance with its accredited analytical protocols.

Analytical results are reviewed through a comprehensive QA/QC verification process, including the evaluation of standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Reanalysis is conducted systematically where QA/QC criteria are not met. The Qualified Person reviews the analytical results, QA/QC data, and verification procedures disclosed herein and considers the results to be reliable and suitable for reporting.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bastien Fresia, P. Geo. (Qc), Director of Technical Services and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please contact:
Christina McCarthy
Chief Executive Officer, Nuvau Minerals
cmccarthy@nuvauminerals.com | 416-712-6151

About Nuvau
Nuvau Minerals (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) is a Canadian mining and exploration company advancing a historic mining camp toward a production restart while generating new critical metal and gold discoveries. Its flagship asset is the past-producing Matagami mining district in northern Québec. Nuvau controls a 1,380-square-kilometre land package and benefits from access to permitted mining infrastructure, including an option on a 3,000 tpd concentrator. The Company's strategy is to combine district-scale exploration targeting zinc-copper VMS deposits and newly recognized gold potential with resource growth and project development.

Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the completion and timing of any remaining post-closing filings and registrations with governmental authorities; the timing and form of payments contemplated by the Earn-In Agreement (including any election to satisfy a portion of such payments in Common Shares), and if applicable, the receipt of any required stock exchange and other regulatory approvals; the potential future acquisition of the excluded property and satisfaction of applicable conditions related thereto; the Company's planned exploration activities and the timing thereof; the completion of the 2026 summer drill program at Thundermine; the timing and receipt of outstanding assay results; the interpretation of drill results, including the geometry, thickness, strike extent and continuity of mineralization; the potential for mineralization to extend at depth and along strike; the Company's plans for follow-up drilling and further exploration at Thundermine; and the timing and ability of the Company to advance the Property to production decision. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are set out in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 Nuvau intersects 138.87 g/t gold over 4.45 m at Thundermine in Matagami - Nuvau Minerals Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314711

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