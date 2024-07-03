World Copper’s Zonia Project Well Placed for Copper's "Paradigm Shift," CEO Says

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Boss Energy: Multi-mine Uranium Producer in Australia and the US

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Pivotal Metals

PVT:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
World Copper
Developing world-class copper assets in Arizona and Chile.
Copper Investing

World Copper’s Zonia Project Well Placed for Copper's "Paradigm Shift," CEO Says

Copper Investing
World Copper’s Zonia Project Well Placed for Copper's "Paradigm Shift," CEO Says

“If you look down market at those smaller deposits, you can get those into production faster. And I think that's the paradigm shift,” said World Copper CEO Gordon Neal.

Amid the looming copper deficit, World Copper (TSXV:WCU) CEO Gordon Neal believes the market needs to look at more nimble operations, like the company’s Zonia copper oxide project in Arizona, US, for a less expensive and faster path to production.

Neal first explained the problem with the large sulfide deposits major copper companies are developing.

"The majors are spending billions of dollars to put these into production. The average is probably anywhere between $2 billion to $6 billion, some even $10 billion. And the timeline to get them into production is anywhere between eight to 12 years for permitting," he said.

“We need copper now. So most of us think that we're going to look down market to smaller, more nimble, cheaper, faster-to-production scenarios — mainly the oxide deposits," he continued. According to Neal, only 15 percent of the world's copper deposits are oxides.

The Zonia copper oxide project is a past producer located on private land, factors that Neal said will make it easier to bring back into production. The project also has a stockpile of 7 million tons of unprocessed ore on the last leach pad grading 0.4 percent copper.

"I've got private land, a 1:1 strip (ratio), power, water and a stockpile of ore that can give me pre-production revenue," Neal said. "It doesn't get any better than this."

Zonia's mineral resource estimate includes 75.7 million short tons grading 0.3 percent total copper (indicated resource) containing 450.5 million pounds of copper, and 122 million short tons grading 0.24 percent total copper (inferred resource) containing 575.4 million pounds of copper.

Watch the full interview with World Copper CEO Gordon Neal above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by World Copper (TSXV:WCU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by World Copper in order to help investors learn more about the company. World Copper is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with World Copper and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

WCU:CA
tsxv stockscopper explorationcopper stockstsxv:wcucopper investingCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)
World Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

World Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

World Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

World Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×