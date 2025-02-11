Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Badge
Blackstone Minerals
Promising new source of low-carbon, battery-grade nickel
Nickel Investing

Blackstone Minerals Expands Portfolio with Mankayan Copper-Gold Project Acquisition

Resource Investing News
Blackstone Minerals Expands Portfolio with Mankayan Copper-Gold Project Acquisitionplay icon

"We've operated in Vietnam for the last five or six years; we've been focused on nickel in Vietnam. Now we can use that team and our expertise in developing mines in Vietnam to the Mankayan project in the Philippines,” said Scott Williamson, managing director of Blackstone Minerals.

In a strategic move that marks a significant expansion beyond the company's nickel-mining operations, Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX,OTC Pink:BLSTF,FWB:B9S) has announced a merger of equals with IDM International to acquire the Mankayan copper-gold project in the Philippines.

This acquisition positions Blackstone to leverage its expertise in the evolving mining landscape, driven by energy transition requirements, according to Blackstone Managing Director Scott Williamson.

"We can leverage (the) experience that we have from operating in Vietnam, which is a similar jurisdiction. We've operated in Vietnam for the last five or six years; we've been focused on nickel in Vietnam. Now we can use that team and our expertise in developing mines in Vietnam to the Mankayan project in the Philippines," he explained.

The Mankayan project is renowned for its high-grade copper and gold potential, supported by impressive historical drill results. Williamson emphasized the project's significance, indicating the potential for a substantial resource expansion.

Blackstone's future plans for the Mankayan project include an aggressive exploration and development strategy.

"We're looking to do a bit of geophysics, but then also, once the merger has been completed, assuming it is all successful, then we would look to do further drilling. We think that there's opportunity to expand the resource," Williamson said.

The Philippines presents a favorable backdrop for this acquisition. Williamson pointed out that the government's pro-mining stance, coupled with successful operations by other companies in the region, creates an opportune climate for development.

Watch the full interview with Blackstone Minerals Managing Director Scott Williamson above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX,OTC Pink:BLSTF,FWB:B9S). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Blackstone Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Blackstone Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Blackstone Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

Latest News

