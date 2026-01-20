WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Prospecting and Soil Sampling Results for Will Property, Mt. Williams, B.C.

WestKam Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the results of a helicopter-assisted, soil sampling survey completed on the Will Claim. The sampling program was conducted in late September 2025 to test gossanous areas interred to contain altered ultramafics on the Company’s 100%-owned Will Project, located on Mt. Williams near Goldbridge, British Columbia. The Will Project encompasses 1,142.47 hectares of ...

WKG:CC