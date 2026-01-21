VR Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $3.15M Brokered Private Placement Led by Centurion One Capital

VR Resources Limited is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced upsized private placement of units of the Company . A total of 19,687,500 Units, including pursuant to an exercise of the over-allotment option, were sold under the Offering at a price of $0.16 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,150,000. The Offering was led by Centurion One Capital Corp. as lead agent and sole ...

VRR:CC