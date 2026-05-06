Aurum Resources Limited to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Wednesday, May 6th

Aurum Resources Limited to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Wednesday, May 6th

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE,OTC:AUERF), based in Perth, Western Australia, focused on two advanced gold projects, Boundiali Gold Project and Napie Gold Project in Côte D'Ivoire, today announced that Dr. Caigen Wang, Managing Director, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6th, 2026.

DATE: May 6th
TIME: 1:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 10th - 15th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • 23 February 2026, 3.03Moz gold resources announced for Boundiali Gold Project
  • 10th April 2026, 1.16Moz gold resources announced for Napie Gold project
  • 23 Mach 2026, Perseus Mining became 9.9% owner of Aurum Resources Limited through a private placement
  • PFS for Boundiali Gold Project by the end of May 2026
  • 16 company owned and operated diamond drill rigs drilling day and night at Boundiali Gold project
  • 130,000m diamond drilling planned for CY2026 to grown gold resources at both Boundiali and Napie gold project
  • Cash available: AUD61.5M at 31 March 2026

About Aurum Resources Limited

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE,OTC:AUERF) is an Australian based gold exploration company focused on discovery and development of major gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Aurum has 4.19Moz gold resources coming from two gold projects, the 3.03 Moz Boundiali Gold Project and the 1.16Moz Napié Gold Project. Aurum owns and is operating 14 diamond drill rigs allowing it to explore faster and more cost effectively than its peers.

The flagship 3.03Moz Boundiali Gold Project is comprised of seven neighbouring exploration tenements and is located within the same greenstone belt as Resolute's large Syama (11.5Moz) gold mine and Perseus' Sissingué (1.4 Moz) gold mine to the north and Montage Gold's 6Moz Koné project located to the south. Atlantic Group's Tongon mine (5.0Moz) is located to the northeast.

Location of Aurum's Boundiali and Napie Projects in Côte d'Ivoire

Location of Aurum's Boundiali and Napie Projects in Côte d'Ivoire

The Napié project has 1.16Moz gold resources is located on the southeast of Atlantic Gold's Tongon mine (5.0Moz).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Aurum Resources Limited
Name: Caigen Wang
Title: Managing Director
Phone: +61 428738385
Email: caigen.wang@aurumres.com.au 

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8cbfc69-eb63-4cc1-8d1d-63ec9e067c09


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