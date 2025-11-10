US Reinstates Uranium as Critical Mineral, Boosting Domestic Producers
The USGS develops the list using updated methodologies to assess supply chain vulnerabilities and potential economic disruptions.
The US government has officially added uranium back to the nation’s list of critical minerals in a bid to strengthen domestic energy security and reduce reliance on foreign sources.
The final 2025 List of Critical Minerals, released by the US Geological Survey (USGS), identifies 60 minerals essential to the US economy and national security, including 10 newly added resources such as copper, silver, and uranium.
“In 2017, President Trump set a goal of first identifying and then securing the mineral resources needed to bolster America’s economy and national security. The 2025 List of Critical Minerals provides a clear, data-driven roadmap to reduce our dependence on foreign adversaries, expand domestic production and unleash American innovation,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement.
The designation of uranium recognizes its strategic importance in powering commercial nuclear reactors, fueling US Navy submarines, and supporting defense applications.
Currently, the United States imports over 95 percent of its uranium, a dependence that policymakers view as a critical national security concern.
The announcement has been met with optimism from US uranium producers.
Anfield Energy (TSXV:AEC,OTCQB:ANLDF), which recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at its Velvet-Wood uranium-vanadium mine in Utah, emphasized the significance of the designation.
“This is a transformative moment for both American energy security and Anfield,” said Corey Dias, Anfield CEO. “With uranium now officially classified as a critical mineral, our advanced-stage projects located in both Utah and Colorado potentially stand to benefit from expedited permitting, targeted federal investments, and enhanced market access.
Anfield, which also recently listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol “AEC,” operates a “hub-and-spoke” model centered on its Shootaring Canyon Mill, one of only three conventional uranium mills in the United States.
The company’s Velvet-Wood project alone contains 4.6 million pounds of measured and indicated uranium oxide equivalent. Production is expected to commence in 2026 following expedited federal and state approvals.
Other US uranium producers echoed similar sentiments. Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC), with hub-and-spoke operations in Texas and Wyoming, said the designation supports expansion of domestic uranium refining and conversion capabilities.
“UEC is heeding that call with ramp-up and development activities at our three licensed hub-and-spoke production platforms,” said CEO Amir Adnani. “In parallel, we’re advancing the United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp. to help restore and expand America’s domestic nuclear fuel conversion capabilities.”
Encore Energy (TSXV:EU), which operates the Dewey Burdock In-Situ Recovery project in South Dakota, noted that its facility has been added to the Fast-41 Program for expedited federal permitting.
The program, administered by the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, prioritizes infrastructure and critical mineral projects to accelerate development.
Some federal incentives in the push, which seeks to improve domestic competitiveness, include grants, loans, tax credits, and potential tariffs on imported uranium.
The US government is also advancing critical mineral strategy on the international stage. On Thursday last week, President Donald Trump hosted the leaders of five Central Asian nations—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—to further efforts in securing global supply chains and expanding US influence in the resource-rich region."One of the key items on our agenda is critical minerals," Trump said. "In recent weeks, my administration has strengthened American economic security by forging agreements with allies and friends across the world to broaden our critical mineral supply chains."
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.