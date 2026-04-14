US, Australia Unleash US$3.5 Billion for Critical Minerals Advancement
Australia officials confirmed that early-stage ventures targeting vanadium and scandium have also received indicative support from both governments.
The US and Australia have committed US$3.5 billion to underwrite a wave of critical mineral projects across Australia, sharply increasing their funding targets as Washington and Canberra race to loosen China’s monopoly on the market.
Announced Sunday (April 12), the massive capital injection breathes financial life into a bilateral Critical Minerals Framework signed last October by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Donald Trump.
Originally, the two nations agreed to each provide at least US$1 billion in investments toward an US$8.5 billion pipeline of priority projects.
The swift acceleration to US$3.5 billion highlights the urgency both governments place on securing independent supply lines.
The strategy is twofold: to feed the re-industrialisation of America's high-tech manufacturing base, while explicitly seeking to "counter China's export dominance and ensure Western supply-chain resilience," as the two nations outlined when the initial framework was struck.
While Australia boasts vast geological reserves of critical raw materials, Beijing currently dominates the technically complex refining processes required to convert ores into industrial-grade inputs.
“Australia and the US are delivering on the commitments made in the White House, with priority projects in Australia that support production of rare earths and critical minerals including nickel, cobalt, gallium, magnesium, vanadium and graphite,” Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King said in a statement.
The capital is being deployed jointly through the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) and Export Finance Australia (EFA), focusing heavily on domestic extraction paired with advanced processing capabilities.
A major beneficiary of the newly deployed capital is Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX). EFA and EXIM have issued coordinated letters of support and interest totaling approximately US$606 million for Tronox’s rare earths refinery project.
Leveraging its existing footprint in Western Australia and the US, Tronox will use the capital to process ores into mixed rare earth carbonate containing both light and heavy rare earth elements.
The agencies also pledged up to approximately US$700 million in combined backing to Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL,OTCPL:ARRRF) to advance its Kalgoorlie nickel project in Western Australia.
The site hosts the largest nickel-cobalt resource in Australia, and one of the largest in the developed world. It is serving as a pilot project for the Albanese government’s new "Investor Front Door" initiative.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.