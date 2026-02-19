Investor Insight Steadright Critical Minerals is advancing a portfolio of high-grade, historically proven critical mineral assets in Morocco, combining near-term cash flow potential with exploration upside.

Overview Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE: SCM ) is a Canadian-listed mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking value from Morocco’s rich mineral endowment. The company targets projects with established production histories, existing geological data, and clear development pathways to accelerate timelines and reduce risk, combining near-term cash flow with long-term exploration potential.

Its core assets include the fully permitted historic Goundafa polymetallic mine, the Copper Valley copper-lead-silver project located in a proven mining district, and the TitanBeach heavy mineral sands project along Morocco’s Atlantic coast. Steadright’s recent letter of intent with SilverLine Mining SARL could further enhance its portfolio with a licensed, silver-focused asset, underscoring its strategy of acquiring high-quality, permitted projects. Operating in Morocco—a jurisdiction recognized for modern mining legislation, robust infrastructure, and attractive fiscal incentives—Steadright benefits from a mining-friendly environment. The company is led by an experienced management team with decades of expertise in international mining, exploration, and capital markets, well-positioned to advance its projects efficiently.

Company Highlights Near-Term Production: The historic Goundafa Polymetallic mine is fully permitted with a legacy of high-grade zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold production, Goundafa offers near-term, non-dilutive cash flow from historic stockpile sales under a binding processing agreement.

The historic Goundafa Polymetallic mine is fully permitted with a legacy of high-grade zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold production, Goundafa offers near-term, non-dilutive cash flow from historic stockpile sales under a binding processing agreement. Diversified Portfolio : Fully permitted Goundafa Polymetallic mine (PbZn-Cu-Ag-Au), the Copper Valley CopperLead-Silver Project, SilverLine Mining Sarl (LOI) and the TitanBeach Heavy Mineral Sands

: Fully permitted Goundafa Polymetallic mine (PbZn-Cu-Ag-Au), the Copper Valley CopperLead-Silver Project, SilverLine Mining Sarl (LOI) and the TitanBeach Heavy Mineral Sands Strategic Moroccan Operations: Operating in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with modern legislation, strong infrastructure, and significant fiscal incentives including corporate tax exemptions.

Operating in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with modern legislation, strong infrastructure, and significant fiscal incentives including corporate tax exemptions. Experienced Leadership: Management and technical teams bring decades of international mining, exploration, and capital markets experience.

Key Projects Goundafa Polymetallic Mine

The Goundafa mine is a historic operation with production from 1929 to 1956, yielding approximately 320,000 tonnes at combined grades exceeding 10 percent metals. Historical data indicate a conceptual mineral inventory of about 6.62 million tonnes, with zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold mineralization defined to depths of 300 metres and potentially deeper. Approximately 1.7 million tonnes are accessible through existing underground workings. Steadright has entered a binding agreement with MoResCo Sarl to process and sell historic mineralized stockpiles, starting with 14,400 tonnes, expected to generate near-term, non-dilutive cash flow to support ongoing exploration and development.

Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

Located within a carbonate-hosted polymetallic system, Copper Valley benefits from historic workings, existing access, and proximity to infrastructure. The project targets copper, lead, and silver mineralization in a proven mining district. In January 2026, Steadright submitted mining license and environmental permit applications , marking a key milestone toward advancing the project. Continued technical evaluation and exploration are underway to assess its full mineral potential.

TitanBeach Heavy Mineral Sands Project TitanBeach targets heavy mineral sands along Morocco’s Atlantic coast, known for iron-titanium mineralization. Steadright holds a 75 percent interest in NSM Sarl, which controls 12 exploration licenses covering approximately 192 square kilometres of prospective ground. Sampling has returned titanium dioxide grades up to 14.94 percent, highlighting the project's scale and grade potential. Titanium’s critical importance spans aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial sectors. An NI 43-101 technical report is expected in early 2026, with interest from international groups for potential offtake and strategic partnerships.

SilverLine Polymetallic Project

Steadright has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire up to 60 percent of SilverLine Mining SARL, which holds a licensed mineral claim in the Eastern High Atlas Mountains, a polymetallic district known for silver and lead-zinc mineralization. This licensed mineral claim property holds an existing mining license. This acquisition would add a licensed, silver-focused asset to Steadright’s Moroccan portfolio within a proven mining jurisdiction.