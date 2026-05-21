Spartan Metals Prepares for 2026 Drill and Exploration Program with Geophysics Survey at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - May 21, 2026 Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce initiation of its 2026 exploration program (the "Program") covering the Tungstonia Claims at its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada.
Program Highlights:
-
Immediate implementation: surface sampling of soils and rocks over claims acquired in November 2025 to potentially extend previously identified tungsten, silver, and rubidium soil anomalies
-
Early June: Ground geophysics surveys to inform depths of existing 2+ km tungsten-silver veins and potential tungsten skarn mineralization coincident with tungsten-silver-rubidium soil anomalies
-
Early to mid July: Approximately 3,000 meters (m) diamond core drilling at high priority targets identified through surface sampling and geophysics surveys.
Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, stated: "We are very excited to kick off our 2026 exploration season at our Tungstonia Claim block at our Eagle Project. We are eager to understand the extent of potential mineralization and the results from these activities will be vital to developing and/or validating our core drilling targets. Each visit to the Tungstonia Claims has increased our enthusiasm and optimism for significant discovery. We are keen to get drills turning and begin definition of the mineral system at Tungstonia."
Surface Sampling Program
The surface geology program will begin immediately and encompass the Tungstonia claims that were acquired in November 2025 and will provide complete coverage of the Tungstonia Claim block. The 2025 surface geology program defined two new exploration targets with the southeastern most target trending off the original claim boundary (Figure 1). The sampling will continue on the previous 100 m x 100 m grid and will begin in near the southeastern anomaly/target and progress toward the Yellow Jacket Mine to the north and then conclude in the west and southern areas of the claim block.
Figure 1 Tungstonia claim block with 2025 tungsten soil results shown as heat map contours and 2026 planned soil sampling program (shown in green) to extend to 2025 expanded claims. The program is intended to test for additional tungsten skarn potential in the Yellow Jacket Mine area and near the previously identified tungsten anomaly in the southeast area of the claim block. 2025 soil results were previously reported on December 9, 2025.
Geophysics Surveys
The geophysics survey will be conducted by Quantec Geoscience Ltd. in early June and will consist of deep penetrating TITAN MT (magnetotelluric) and DCIP (direct current induced polarization) surveys across the entire Tungstonia Claim block. TITAN distributed technology was developed by Quantec to provide deep accurate images of the subsurface while also delivering near-surface definition. By utilizing distributed technology, the system achieves the most accurate sampling of the subsurface. The DCIP survey provides an accurate rendering of the subsurface to depths of over 750 m and will be combined with the TITAN MT to define the lateral extent and depth of the tungsten-silver-rubidium veins at the surface. TITAN MT survey provides a detailed rendering of the subsurface to depths of over 1500 m and provides a big picture of what is going on at depth which may often be related to structures and other zones of mineralisation that are consistent with vein and skarn-style mineralization.
Diamond Core Drilling
The Tungstonia Claim block is currently permitted for up to 25 drill sites and the results from the Surface Sampling Program and Geophysics Surveys will be used to refine and prioritize drill targets and define potential continuation of targets at depth. Approximately 3,000 m of drilling is planned to begin immediately following completion of any drill target updates, which is anticipated for early- to mid-July.
QA/QC Procedures
Samples were submitted to American Assay Lab (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry standard-prep methods and analyzed using method IO-4AB51 (51 element suite: 0.5g 4-acid plus boric acid hot block, ICP-OES plus IM-4ABEx ICP-MS for Rb. AAL undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Spartan's QAQC includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks with a stringent review of results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Brett R. Marsh, President and CEO of Spartan Metals.
Qualified Person Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About The Eagle Project
The Eagle Project presents a unique opportunity to delineate one of the largest and highest-grade Tungsten ("W") and Rubidium ("Rb") districts in the United States. The Project consists of the past-producing (1) high-grade Tungstonia, Yellow Jacket, and Rees/Antelope tungsten (W-Cu-Ag) mines. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these mines totaled 8,379 units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO3
The Project is ~36.5 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 9,033 acres consisting of 445 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.
Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that also includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's high quality project portfolio includes an option to earn 100% of the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Mexico and the 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada. Victorio hosts the largest tungsten resource in the United States and contains significant concentrations of beryllium and fluorspar, while the Eagle Project consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA which includes significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade silver; rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals, and more information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.