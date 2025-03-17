Toyota Shares Hydrogen Roadmap, Highlighting On- and Off-Road Opportunities
At this year's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Seminar, Toyota executives laid out a plan for expanding fuel cell technology across industries.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) reinforced its commitment to hydrogen at the 2025 Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Seminar, laying out a roadmap for expanding its fuel cell technology across multiple industries.
Toyota executives used the event to highlight the company’s latest advancements in hydrogen-powered solutions, emphasizing their role in heavy-duty transport, power generation and industrial applications.
“We are collaborating with companies that would traditionally have been our competition to develop standards for hydrogen fueling connections and protocols, recognizing that an industry standard was of greater benefit than our own competitive advantage,” said Jay Sackett, chief engineer of advanced mobility, in his opening remarks at the event.
Toyota has long promoted a diversified strategy to cut emissions, integrating hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). While much attention has been on battery electric vehicles, Toyota remains firm in its belief that hydrogen fuel cells will play a critical role, particularly in sectors where battery solutions face limitations.
Heavy-duty trucking stands out as one of those key areas. Toyota highlighted its Tri-gen system at the Port of Long Beach, a first-of-its-kind facility developed in partnership with FuelCell Energy.
The plant converts renewable biogas into hydrogen, while also generating electricity and water as by-products. Capable of producing 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen daily, the system helps fuel a growing fleet of hydrogen-powered trucks.
“There are as many as 20,000 opportunities every day to clean up the air with hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks,” Sackett said, referring to the number of diesel-powered heavy-duty truck routes in the Long Beach and Los Angeles port areas.
FCEV trucks offer several advantages over their diesel counterparts, including zero emissions, rapid refueling and the ability to match traditional payload capacities. While battery-electric trucks require lengthy charging times, fuel cell models can refuel in just 15 to 20 minutes, significantly improving uptime for drivers.
The company’s hydrogen ambitions extend beyond the road — Toyota has also been developing fuel cell-based power solutions at its North American Hydrogen Headquarters (H2HQ) in Gardena, California.
At the seminar, General Manager of Fuel Cell Solutions Thibaut de Barros Conti shared examples of hydrogen applications beyond vehicles that Toyota is pursuing. A Toyota fuel cell generator is already in use as a backup power source for a hospital in the Pacific Northwest, offering a clean alternative to diesel generators.
In addition, a mobile hydrogen-powered generator, built into a Toyota Tundra for motorsports and event use, powered the Hot Cocoa Village and Santa’s Workshop at Detroit’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony last year.
On a larger scale, Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cells are being used in a 1 megawatt power-generation system at the National Renewable Energy Lab in Colorado. The company is also incorporating fuel cells into a future microgrid at H2HQ.
Despite its progress, Toyota acknowledged that hydrogen still faces hurdles, particularly in infrastructure development. Fueling station availability is limited, particularly outside California, which is home to most of the US hydrogen network.
“This has not been an easy road,” de Barros Conti said, “but it is the right road.”
De Barros Conti emphasized Toyota’s efforts to close the infrastructure gap, noting that recent US policy shifts supporting hydrogen production could accelerate station deployment. New incentives for hydrogen production and refueling networks aim to expand accessibility, making FCEVs a more viable option nationwide.
