Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Announces Life Offering

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce aprivate placement offering (the "Offering") of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") and up to a maximum of 15,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be allocated to the advancement of the Company's exploration projects in British Columbia, Mongolia and Wyoming, as well as for marketing, working capital and general corporate purpose.

The Units will be offered by way of the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities forming part of the Units issued to Canadian resident subscribers under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions, however the shares underlying the warrants will be subject to a contractual four month hold period from the date of issuance.

There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca at the Company's website https://troyminerals.com/. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 31, 2025, or such other date that is within 45 days from June 30, 2025, as the Company may agree. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE. The Company may pay finders fees in accordance with CSE policies on all or part of the Offering.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO and Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766 rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the intended use of funds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with Troy Minerals Inc. (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) to receive an Investor Presentation

cleantech stockscse stockscse:troyresource investingcleantech investing
TROY:CC
Troy Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Troy Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Targeting near-term high-purity silica production in Mongolia and British Columbia and advancing scandium and REE discoveries in Wyoming and Quebec, respectively.

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement financing of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.24 per share for gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the " Offering "). Each share will qualify as a "flow-through" share as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). Proceeds of the Offering will be used towards advancing the Company's current mineral projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

TheNewswire - Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) announces a private placement financing of up to 4,166,666 flow-through common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company at a price of $0.24 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the submission of a drilling permit application for the Table Mountain Silica Project in British Columbia. This key milestone supports Troy's strategic plan to evolve from an exploration-focused company into a revenue-generating mining operation, with production anticipated in the near term

The permit application details a comprehensive drilling program, requesting approval for a program involving up to 34 drill holes in 2025, totaling approximately 1,700 meters of drilling in the first year, and an additional 20 holes planned in subsequent years, bringing the total to approximately 2,700 meters over the proposed five-year period, with provisions for additional exploration activities as needed. This phased approach enables Troy to methodically advance the Table Mountain project, ensuring alignment with both operational goals and market demand.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 31, 2024 (the "Meeting

Due the postal strike, the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of a LiDAR survey at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia, Canada

The high-resolution LiDAR survey covered approximately 1.3 square kilometres of the primary target zone, where previous sampling has indicated potential for high-purity silica mineralization. The detailed topographic data will be instrumental in ongoing geological interpretation and future resource modeling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Announces Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate for High-Purity Silica at Table Mountain Project, BC

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for high-purity silica at its 100%-owned Table Mountain Project, located near Golden, British Columbia, Canada (Figure 1).

Key Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by requisite majority at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today in virtual format.

The seven incumbent directors, Julian Treger, Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese, Tom Albanese, Margot Naudie, Sharon Fay, Erez Ichilov and Robert Harward were re-elected to the Board by shareholders. The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Initial Closing of Life Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial closing (the "Initial Closing") of its previously announced financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below) (the "LIFE Offering") and concurrent private placement (the "Private Placement" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offerings") of up to an aggregate of 12,820,512 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.78 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (comprised of $5,000,000 under the LIFE Offering and $5,000,000 under the Private Placement). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of 18 months following the issuance of the Units.

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based provider of nature-based carbon credit solutions, is pleased to announce an open call for strategic partnerships to support the scale-up of its closed-loop, on-farm carbon removal program — already operating with 13 Alberta farms and over 10,000 acres of regenerative hemp cultivation.

The initiative builds on Hempalta's existing verified success and aims to expand to 25,000 acres in Alberta, delivering high-durability carbon removal credits through the transformation of agricultural waste into biochar — a nature-based climate solution recognized for its permanence and co-benefits to soil health.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

HyProMag USA Receives "Make More in America" Domestic Finance Letter of Interest for up to US$92 Million From US EXIM Bank

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) ("Mkango") are pleased to announce HyProMag USA, LLC, a Delaware corporation ("HyProMag USA" or the "Project") has received a Make More in America (MMIA) domestic finance letter of interest ("LOI") from the U.S. Export-Import ("EXIM") Bank for its first integrated rare earth recycling and magnet making facility in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

In terms of the letter, EXIM may be able to consider potential financing of up to $92 million of the project's costs with a repayment tenor of 10 years.

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Drilling Results from the Lake Owen Project, Wyoming

Show 240.73 meters of Critical Metal Mineralization, Iron, Titanium, Vanadium, Scandium and Gallium

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Troy Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Troy Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals: Advancing High-grade, District-scale Silver and Gold Assets in British Columbia

South Harz Potash: A Globally Significant European Potash and Critical Minerals Opportunity

Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

Rare Earths Extracted from Ema ISR Field Trial

Related News

Gold Investing

David Erfle: Silver Staging "Powerful" Breakout; Plus Gold Stocks and Copper Squeeze

Lithium Investing

Expert: African Lithium Key to China's Battery Supply Chain Dominance

Gold Investing

Equity Metals: Advancing High-grade, District-scale Silver and Gold Assets in British Columbia

South Harz Potash: A Globally Significant European Potash and Critical Minerals Opportunity

Gold Investing

Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

rare earth metals investing

Rare Earths Extracted from Ema ISR Field Trial

gold investing

Munda Gold Mine - Purchase of Mine Camp, Nickel Rights and Water Assets from WIN Metals

×