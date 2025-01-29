- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Torque Metals and Aston Minerals to Merge, Advance Western Australia and Ontario Projects
The combined entity will have 1.75 million ounces of gold resources across two exploration projects.
Torque Metals (ASX:TOR) and Aston Minerals (ASX:ASO) said on Tuesday (January 28) that they have entered into a binding scheme implementation deed to facilitate a merger of equals.
Under the agreement, Torque will acquire 100 percent of Aston. The company said it will provide one share for every 5.2 Aston shares, representing an offer price of AU$0.01 per Aston share.
The goal is to create a well-funded, growth-focused gold exploration company with projects located in two Tier 1 mining jurisdictions: the Western Australian Goldfields and Ontario, Canada.
The combined business will have 1.75 million ounces in gold resources across exploration projects, namely the Western Australia-based Paris gold project and the Edleston gold project in Ontario.
“I am particularly impressed by the scale potential of the Paris Gold project,” said Russell Bradford, Aston's managing director and chairman, adding that the asset is in a strategic location near well-known explorers and producers.
Paris holds 250,000 ounces at 3.1 grams per tonne gold, while Edleston has a resource of 1.5 million ounces at 1 gram per tonne gold. Torque is bringing Paris to the table, while Edleston is currently held by Aston.
Torque said it will not offer to acquire Aston options that expire in March 2025.
Should the projected schedule be followed, the transaction will be completed by late April or early May 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.