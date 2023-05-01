Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Nighthawk Gold Rises on Positive PEA for Colomac
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Nighthawk Gold, Western Resources, Moneta Gold, Seabridge Gold and Pine Cliff Energy.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) edged up last Friday (April 28), opening at 20,610.18.
The index's end-of-week rise came thanks to gains in the energy and industrial sectors. However, it ended the period down and dropped to its lowest level in six weeks on Tuesday (April 25) as worries over the US banking system increased.
The gold price fell below the US$2,000 per ounce threshold last week, and was hovering around the U$1,980 mark by Friday. Sister metal silver also lost some ground and was on track for a weekly loss. Even so, many experts remain positive.
"Nobody can see the future, but we're coming into a point in time where the setup is there. That's what people need to understand — the setup is there for the market, the sector, the industry to really go crazy on the upside over the next two or three years," Jordan Roy-Byrne, editor and publisher of the Daily Gold, told the Investing News Network.
Against that backdrop, some junior resource stocks were on the rise last week. Here’s a look at those players and the factors that moved their share prices during the period.
1. Nighthawk Gold (TSX:NHK)
Leading this week’s top TSX stocks list is Nighthawk Gold, a Toronto-based company focused on advancing its multimillion ounce Colomac gold project, which is located in Canada's Northwest Territories.
Last Wednesday (April 26), the company released the results of a preliminary economic assessment for Colomac, showing estimated average annual gold production of 290,000 ounces over an 11.2 year mine life.
The news sent the company's share price up 30.77 percent to end at C$0.68.
2. Western Resources (TSX:WRX)
Western Resources says it is constructing Canada’s most innovative, environmentally friendly and capital-efficient potash mine.
In February, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Western Potash received approval to extend the mine life of the Milestone potash Phase 1 project to 40 years. Located in Saskatchewan, Canada, the construction of the project started in June 2019 with anticipated production of 146,000 metric tons per year and initial mine life of 12 years.
The company did not release any news last week, but shares of Western Resources jumped 9.43 percent to end at C$0.29.
3. Moneta Gold (TSX:ME)
Exploration company Moneta Gold is focused on advancing its wholly owned Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario, Canada.
Last Thursday (April 27), the company reported assay results from 52 resource infill and step-out drill holes on the 903 deposit at Tower. Last week, shares of the company increased 8.18 percent to end at C$1.19.
4. Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA)
Headquartered in Toronto, Seabridge Gold has interests in several projects. Its principal assets include the KSM project and Iskut project, located in BC, Canada; the Courageous Lake project in the Northwest Territories; the Snowstorm project in Northern Nevada's Getchell gold belt; and the 3 Aces project, which is in Canada's Yukon.
Shares of Seabridge Gold increased 7.98 percent last week to end the five day period at C$18.95.
5. Pine Cliff Energy (TSX:PNE)
Last but not least this week is Pine Cliff Energy, a company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Since 2012, the company has completed nine acquisitions, building three major operating core areas: Central assets, Edson assets and Southern assets.
Despite not releasing any news last week, shares of Pine Cliff Energy increased 6.3 percent, to end the five day period at C$1.35.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Performers articles is retrieved each Thursday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
