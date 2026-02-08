Trading Halt

Trading Halt

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

new-age-explorationnae-auasx-naebattery-metals-investing
NAE:AU
New Age Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

New Age Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
New Age Exploration

New Age Exploration

High potential for large-scale discovery in prolific gold regions in Western Australia and New Zealand Keep Reading...
New Options Prospectus

New Options Prospectus

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced New Options ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drill Program Completed at Wagyu Gold Pilbara

Drill Program Completed at Wagyu Gold Pilbara

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drill Program Completed at Wagyu Gold PilbaraDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WADownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WADownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, acknowledges the recent announcement by The White House and Donald Trump of "Project Vault," a large-scale U.S. strategic... Keep Reading...
Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill Program

Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill Program

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill ProgramDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - February 05, 2026 Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that within its recently staked land expansion of the Tungstonia Claim block at its 100% owned Eagle Project in eastern... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with One of the Major Japanese Anode Processors to Supply EV Anode Material to OEMs

NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with One of the Major Japanese Anode Processors to Supply EV Anode Material to OEMs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that it has executed a letter of intent ("LOI") with a one of the major Japanese anode material producers (the "Producer")... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Achieves 100% Drilling Success in 2025-Reports Final Assays from Trapper South at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Achieves 100% Drilling Success in 2025-Reports Final Assays from Trapper South at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the assay results for the four (4) remaining diamond drill holes completed in Q4 2025 at the Trapper... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with Hanwa and JOGMEC for a US$30 Million Strategic Investment in UAE Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with Hanwa and JOGMEC for a US$30 Million Strategic Investment in UAE Battery Anode Facility

Highlights:Strategic Japanese investment and partnership achieved through an executed LOI with Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security ("JOGMEC") for a potential project-level equity investment in the UAE Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") of up to US$30... Keep Reading...

Latest News

New Age Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

New Age Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave

copper-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Giant Mining Gains 70 Percent

gold-investing

Editor's Picks: Is Gold and Silver's Price Correction Over?

silver-investing

After Major Gold Payout, Bian Ximing Turns Bearish Sights on Silver

base-metals-investing

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

gold-investing

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026