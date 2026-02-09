Armory Mining To Conduct a Series of Airborne Geophysics Surveys at the Ammo Gold-Antimony Project

Armory Mining Corp.
  

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 9, 2026 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce that is preparing to conduct a series of airborne geophysics surveys at the Ammo antimony-gold project ("Ammo") located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The planned airborne geophysics surveys have been designed using efficient 50-meter flight lines (Fig 1) to collect information from associated sulfide mineralization, sericite and potassic alteration and probable pathfinder related uranium anomalies.

The Company intends on undertaking a magnetic survey designed to collect information regarding geological characteristics including structural and lithological features, an electromagnetic survey to collect data correlated with associated sulfide mineralization, and a radiometric survey to collect any possible correlation between uranium anomalies and the target mineralization.

"These surveys form an important part of preliminary exploration critical to defining drill targets at Ammo," said Alex Klenman, CEO of Armory Mining. "The data generated by the surveys will aid tremendously in determining the best areas to drill.  The geological team has outlined a comprehensive exploration plan for the Ammo project, and we're committed to completing these next steps," continued Mr. Klenman.  


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Figure 1 – Ammo Property and Significant Mining and Mineral Occurrences within and adjacent Distance

 

The Property

  • The Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ammo Sb-Au project, comprising three contiguous mineral claims (Exploration Licenses) surrounding the historical West Gore antimony-gold mine, a past producer of antimony and gold, located in central Nova Scotia, Canada covering approximately 3,020 hectares (Fig. 2). 

  • The property is underlain by sericitic slates and minor intercalated arenites of the Halifax formation, a member of the Ordovician Meguma Group. It is made up of a basal sandy flysch unit known as the Goldenville formation and an overlying shaly flysch unit known as the Halifax formation which hosts the West Gore gold-antimony mineralization. Peraluminous granites and minor mafic bodies intrude the Meguma Group sedimentary. This magmatic activity seems to be responsible for the hydrothermal activity that caused the gold mineralization (Fig 2). 

  • The mineralization in adjacent West Gore mineralization occurs throughout the Meguma Group stratigraphy. The mineralization is generally in laterally continuous veins were emplaced during hydrofracturing in brittle ductile deformation dominated by quartz-carbonate gangue and iron sulphides with free gold, generally micron sized but nuggets up to 11 ounces have been reported. The sulfides with mineralization including Pyrite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, stibnite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite and iron oxides are associated with quartz-carbonate veins or sheared host rocks in the Mineralized zone. 

 


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Figure 2 – Ammo Property and Surrounding Mining and Mineral Occurrences

 

About Armory Mining Corp

Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. In addition, the Company controls 100% interest in both the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia and the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in British Columbia.

 

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by the optionor were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic.

 

Contact Information

 

Alex Klenman

CEO & Director

alex@armorymining.com

604-970-4330

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.   This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the  1933 Act) unless registered under the  1933 Act  and applicable  state  securities  laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

 

Forward-looking statements:

 

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

