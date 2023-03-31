Top Stories This Week: David Morgan Talks Gold, Liontown Rejects Albemarle
David Morgan of the Morgan Report shared his thoughts on where gold is going next; meanwhile, Liontown Resources rejected top lithium producer Albemarle's acquisition proposal.
Gold has cooled after market turmoil allowed it to break US$2,000 per ounce not once last week, but twice. Although the metal neared that level this week, it was just under US$1,970 at the time of this writing on Friday (March 31).
Prior to last week, gold had only passed US$2,000 a couple of times in the past — first in July 2020 amid global COVID-19 pressures, and next in February 2022 on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Now market watchers understandably want to know what's next for the yellow metal, and I asked David Morgan of the Morgan Report to share his thoughts. He said if gold is able to hit a new high it could take off running.
"Once you get to the new high, we'll call it US$2,060, then the algorithms kick in," he said. "The algorithms know the momentum play is whenever you make a new high there's no upward resistance. So even a little bit of buying will drive it higher. And when you get another new high, then everyone says, 'Oh, gold's on a run. How far will it go?' And there's no selling — I'm exaggerating slightly, but there's not that much selling. And so then a little bit more buying or a lot of buying will take it even higher."
Lithium M&A in focus as Liontown shuts down Albemarle
Gold M&A has received a lot of attention lately, but this week brought a major move in lithium. Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF) said on Monday (March 27) that it has rejected an indicative proposal from Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).
According to Liontown, major producer Albemarle wanted to acquire all of the company's shares at a price of AU$2.50 each. Liontown believes this amount is a substantial undervaluation, although it does come in above Albemarle's previous two offers of AU$2.35 per share on March 3 of this year and AU$2.20 per share on October 20 of last year.
Explaining its stance, Liontown calls Albemarle's approach "opportunistic" given the recent softness in companies exposed to the lithium sector. The company also highlights ongoing activity at its flagship Kathleen Valley project in Western Australia, saying that the asset is being de-risked as mining operations start up and construction continues on schedule.
"In coming to its decision, the Liontown Board noted the opportunistic timing of Albemarle’s Indicative Proposal, coinciding with recent softness in companies exposed to the lithium sector and the pre-production status of the Kathleen Valley Project" — Liontown Resources
Albemarle's bid amounts to US$3.7 billion, and the fact that Liontown shot it down has sparked commentary on exactly how much large producers may have to pay if they want to add advanced properties to their portfolios — Kathleen Valley is set to deliver its first output in mid-2024. We'll be watching closely to see how the story develops, so stay tuned for more updates.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2007.79
|+0.23
|Silver
|24.97
|+0.01
|Copper
|4.01
|+0.02
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|80.46
|-0.15
|Heating Oil
|2.66
|-0.07
|Natural Gas
|2.04
|-0.12
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.