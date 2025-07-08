Asara Resources (ASX:AS1)

Asara Resources: Advancing the Next West African Gold Camp

Asara Resources (ASX:AS1,FSE:ALM) is leading the next West African gold rush from a strategic position in Guinea’s underexplored Siguiri Basin—an emerging gold district with over 30 million ounces of historical and current gold production.

Asara Resources’ flagship Kada Kold project hosts a 923,000-ounce, oxide-dominant gold resource just 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s 6.2 Moz Siguiri mine. The company is systematically advancing development using the proven “string-of-pits” model that has driven success across West Africa, guided by a seasoned team behind the Kiniero Project, now a cornerstone asset for Robex (TSX:RBX).

Map of Siguiri Basin showing gold production and permit areas by company including Asara Resources.

Asara’s near-term strategy focuses on three key priorities: accelerating resource growth with 33,600 metres of RC and diamond drilling planned for 2025; advancing a low-CAPEX, oxide-first development approach that capitalizes on free-dig saprolite, strong gold recoveries, and a conventional CIL flowsheet; and preserving upside exposure to copper and silver-zinc through its Loreto joint venture with Teck and the optional Paguanta asset in Chile.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Kada gold project – 923,000 oz gold and counting: 30.3 Mt @ 0.95 g/t gold with 59 percent oxide-transition ounces that show over 90 percent CIL recoveries and <3.5:1 strip ratio; resource remains open in every direction along a 15 km corridor.
  • Aggressive growth runway: Three contiguous licence applications (Talico, Banan and Syli) would lift the land package to 348 sq km and extend strike control to 35 km, only ~6 percent of which is drilled.
  • Experienced team who took the Kiniero project from an exploration resource to construction: Senior executives previously turned Robex’s Kiniero from 1 Moz to ~3.5 Moz and into a C$750 million market cap company, bringing an identical on-ground team, in-country relationships and proven workflows to Asara.
  • Strategic Land Package: Kada is in the heart of the prolific Siguiri Basin (>30 Moz gold endowment), just 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s Siguiri Mine.
  • Strong Institutional Support: Top 20 shareholders control 70+ percent of the company.

Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin

Asara Resources Limited

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada).

Keep reading...Show less
