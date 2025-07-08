Asara Resources: Advancing the Next West African Gold Camp

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Asara Resources (ASX:AS1,FSE:ALM) is leading the next West African gold rush from a strategic position in Guinea's underexplored Siguiri Basin—an emerging gold district with over 30 million ounces of historical and current gold production.
Asara Resources’ flagship Kada Kold project hosts a 923,000-ounce, oxide-dominant gold resource just 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s 6.2 Moz Siguiri mine. The company is systematically advancing development using the proven “string-of-pits” model that has driven success across West Africa, guided by a seasoned team behind the Kiniero Project, now a cornerstone asset for Robex (TSX:RBX).
Asara’s near-term strategy focuses on three key priorities: accelerating resource growth with 33,600 metres of RC and diamond drilling planned for 2025; advancing a low-CAPEX, oxide-first development approach that capitalizes on free-dig saprolite, strong gold recoveries, and a conventional CIL flowsheet; and preserving upside exposure to copper and silver-zinc through its Loreto joint venture with Teck and the optional Paguanta asset in Chile.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Kada gold project – 923,000 oz gold and counting: 30.3 Mt @ 0.95 g/t gold with 59 percent oxide-transition ounces that show over 90 percent CIL recoveries and <3.5:1 strip ratio; resource remains open in every direction along a 15 km corridor.
- Aggressive growth runway: Three contiguous licence applications (Talico, Banan and Syli) would lift the land package to 348 sq km and extend strike control to 35 km, only ~6 percent of which is drilled.
- Experienced team who took the Kiniero project from an exploration resource to construction: Senior executives previously turned Robex’s Kiniero from 1 Moz to ~3.5 Moz and into a C$750 million market cap company, bringing an identical on-ground team, in-country relationships and proven workflows to Asara.
- Strategic Land Package: Kada is in the heart of the prolific Siguiri Basin (>30 Moz gold endowment), just 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s Siguiri Mine.
- Strong Institutional Support: Top 20 shareholders control 70+ percent of the company.
With a proven management team and a high-impact flagship asset, Asara Resources is spearheading a new era of gold discovery in West Africa, leveraging the same team that established Robex’s 3.5 Moz Kiniero project. The company holds 923,000 oz of gold in mineral resources with significant upside, delivering a compelling investment opportunity for savvy investors.
Overview
Asara Resources (ASX:AS1,FSE:ALM) is spearheading the next West African gold rush from a strategic foothold in Guinea’s underexplored Siguiri Basin, an emerging gold district with over 30 million ounces (Moz) of historical and current gold production.
The company’s flagship Kada gold project hosts a 923,000 oz, oxide-dominant gold resource located just 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s 6.2 Moz Siguiri mine. Asara is methodically applying the proven “string-of-pits” development model that has driven success across the region, supported by an experienced team responsible for establishing the Kiniero project, now a cornerstone asset for Robex (TSX:RBX). Guinea offers a favorable jurisdiction for mining investment, with more than US$15 billion in resource-sector inflows since 2020 and a planned return to civilian governance, positioning it as one of the more stable West African jurisdictions relative to its neighbours in the Sahel region.
Asara’s near-term strategy includes: rapidly growing its resource base through 33,600 meters of RC and diamond drilling planned for 2025; advancing a low-CAPEX, oxide-first development strategy leveraging free-dig saprolite, high gold recoveries and conventional carbon-in-leach (CIL) flowsheet; and maintaining upside exposure to copper and silver-zinc through its Loreto JV with Teck and the optional Paguanta asset in Chile.With strong in-country infrastructure, a focused and proven leadership team, and robust gold pricing tailwinds, Asara is advancing the Kada project toward a construction-ready decision on a compressed and capital-efficient timeline.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Kada gold project – 923,000 oz gold and counting: 30.3 Mt @ 0.95 g/t gold with 59 percent oxide-transition ounces that show over 90 percent CIL recoveries and <3.5:1 strip ratio; resource remains open in every direction along a 15 km corridor.
- Aggressive growth runway: Three contiguous licence applications (Talico, Banan and Syli) would lift the land package to 348 sq km and extend strike control to 35 km, only ~6 percent of which is drilled.
- Experienced team who took the Kiniero project from an exploration resource to construction: Senior executives previously turned Robex’s Kiniero from 1 Moz to ~3.5 Moz and into a C$750 million market cap company, bringing an identical on-ground team, in-country relationships and proven workflows to Asara.
- Strategic Land Package: Kada is in the heart of the prolific Siguiri Basin (>30 Moz gold endowment), just 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s Siguiri Mine.
- Strong Institutional Support: Top 20 shareholders control 70+ percent of the company.
Key Projects
Kada Gold Project
The Kada gold project, located in the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin, is Asara’s flagship asset and the primary focus of its development strategy. The project currently hosts a JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource estimate of 30.3 million tons (Mt) grading at 0.95 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 923,000 oz of contained gold, comprising 391,000 oz oxide, 145,000 oz transitional, and 387,000 oz fresh mineralization. Approximately 59 percent of the resource lies within the oxide-transitional profile, with 24 percent of the total resource already classified as indicated.
The resource is hosted within the Massan and Bereko deposits, both of which remain open along strike and at depth and sit along a regional-scale 15 km gold-bearing corridor. The Massan deposit alone accounts for 906,000 oz of the total resource and is characterized by shallow, broad zones of saprolitic mineralization ideal for low-strip, open-pit mining. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-sulphide-tourmaline stockworks hosted in metasediments with deep saprolite (>100 m) and is amenable to simple processing.
The mineralized zones are free-milling, with metallurgical testwork confirming cyanide leach recoveries of 95 to 97 percent for oxide and 88 percent for transition/fresh ore. Conventional CIL processing is suitable, with rapid leach kinetics (less than 24 hours for oxide) and no need for gravity recovery or oxygen injection. The ore has medium hardness, with a grind size optimized at 80 percent passing 75 microns. Geotechnically, the project exhibits a low strip ratio (<3.5:1), and the saprolite is potentially free digging, minimizing mining costs.
The project is within 60 km of the mining centre of Siguiri and benefits from existing infrastructure, including paved roads and ready access to water. Asara plans to carry out 33,600 metres of drilling in 2025, including 24,000 m RC and 9,600 m diamond drilling, to upgrade confidence in the core of the resource and test extensions at depth and along strike. These campaigns will target mineralization north, south and west of Massan. Auger drilling will be used to define and explore kilometre-scale gold-in-soil anomalies on the Talico, Banan and Syli license application. If granted, these licenses will expand Asara’s landholding to 348 sq km and provide a 35 km contiguous footprint along the Siguiri gold trend, where artisanal workings have already been mapped along key lithologic contacts.
The Bereko deposit, situated 10 km north of Massan, currently hosts an inferred resource of 18,000 oz gold grading at 0.94 g/t from shallow oxide, transitional and fresh material.
Importantly, this MRE only covers 400 metres of a >5.5 km strike length with confirmed bedrock gold anomalies. Historical drilling at Bereko includes notable intercepts such as 1.2 g/t gold over 27 m, 3.3 g/t gold over 9.3 m, and 8.8 g/t gold over 3.3 m. Mineralization remains open in all directions, providing significant upside potential with further drilling.
Asara envisions a low-CAPEX, staged development, anchored by starter pits at Massan and Bereko, followed by centralized processing infrastructure capable of supporting future satellite deposits. This approach mirrors the multi-pit strategy successfully deployed at Kiniero and Siguiri.
Loreto Copper Project
The 100 percent owned Loreto project is a large-scale porphyry copper exploration project in northern Chile, located between tenements held by mining majors BHP and Codelco. Under a joint venture with Teck Resources, Teck can earn a 75 percent interest in the project by making US$0.6 million in staged payments and spending US$17 million on exploration. The project hosts a 2.3 km x 1.0 km alteration footprint with evidence of a deeper porphyry system, supported by mapping, geochemistry and ZTEM geophysics. Teck is currently advancing social license and environmental studies to enable drilling. Asara is fully carried under the JV structure and maintains strategic exposure to a world-class copper opportunity with no capital obligations.
Paguanta Project
Asara holds a 75 percent interest in the Paguanta project in Chile. The asset is an advanced silver-zinc-lead-gold project with a defined JORC 2012 mineral resource totaling 2.4 Mt grading at 5 percent zinc, 1.4 percent lead, 88 g/t silver, and 0.3 g/t gold. The Patricia deposit contains a silver-equivalent resource of 18.2 Moz (236 g/t silver equivalent) and a zinc-equivalent resource of 514 Mlb (9.7 percent zinc equivalent). Mineralization is hosted within epithermal veins with potential for porphyry copper at depth, including the newly identified La Rosa porphyry target. More than 46,700 metres of drilling has been completed at the site, and a partial feasibility study was previously conducted by Golder Associates. Asara is actively evaluating strategic options to realize value from this asset.
Leadership Team
Matthew Sharples – Chief Executive Officer
Formerly with Robex, Matthew Sharples was instrumental in growing Kiniero into a multi-million-ounce project. He brings deep expertise in capital markets, stakeholder engagement, and West African permitting.
Tim Strong – Executive Director
Tim Strong is a seasoned exploration geologist and JORC Competent Person with significant experience across West Africa. Strong leads Asara’s technical strategy and resource development.
Brett Montgomery – Non-executive Chairman
Brett Montgomery is a respected corporate leader with a history of guiding early-stage exploration companies through critical growth phases.
Dr. Doug Jones – Non-executive Director
A geologist with decades of African exploration experience, Dr. Doug Jones provides technical oversight and strategic direction.
Dan Tucker – Technical Advisor
A key architect behind the Kiniero development strategy, Dan Tucker contributes deeply to geological targeting and land consolidation strategy.
Keep reading...Show less
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin
14 February
Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes
Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada).
Following completion of the Placement, Mr. Timothy Strong has stepped down as Managing Director and Mr. Matthew Sharples has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Strong will remain on the Board as Executive Director – Corporate Strategy & Affairs.
Executive Director, Tim Strong commented:
‘’We are pleased that Barbet have continued to show their commitment to the Company and its flagship Kada project by participating in a further Placement. This Placement will allow the Company to fastrack its exploration efforts.
I am also delighted to welcome Matt Sharples to the management team. Matt, who joined the Company as a consultant in October 2024, has been instrumental in recommencing operations at Kada. Matt provides a wealth of knowledge, and an undeniable passion for Guinea and I look forward to supporting him as we move the Kada project through the value chain towards a feasibility study. Both Matt and I are confident of the resource potential of Massan and the surrounding areas which will be drill tested in the coming months.’’
Placement Details
The Placement is comprised of the issue of 104,517,541 fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.022 raising $2,299,385.90 (before costs). per share. Following the Placement, Barbet holds 19.89% of the Company.
The proceeds of the Placement will be applied towards an upcoming drill program and exploration activities at Kada and general working capital. The Placement Shares will be issued under the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1, and accordingly no shareholder approval is required. The Placement Shares will rank pari passu with existing securities on issue.
Executive Changes
Chief Executive Officer
Matthew has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective 14 February 2025. Matthew Sharples is a mining professional with over 20 years of experience in mine development, investment consulting and M&A. Matt specialises in the geological evaluation and development of gold projects, with a particular focus on project development from the initial stage to production.
Matt was Co-Founder and CEO of the private mining fund Sycamore Mining. Under his stewardship, the group's flagship asset, the Kiniero Mine (Guinea), grew from a total resource base of 1.5Moz Au to 3.5Moz Au (JORC) and was sold to Robex Resources in 2022 for a project valuation of US$160m. Matt has worked worldwide in the mining and resources industry, in the UK, Africa, Asia and Australia, with Robex, Sycamore, Wood Mackenzie, Xstrata and BHP Billiton.
Matt holds an MSc in Basin Evolution and Dynamics, Royal Holloway, University of London, United Kingdom, and a BSc in Geology, University of Durham, United Kingdom. Matt is a director and shareholder of substantial shareholder, Barbet L.L.C FZ.
The material terms of Matthew Sharple’s employment agreement are as follows:
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Asara Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
07 July
