Tamarack, Headwater Ink C$10 Billion Oil Mega-Merger

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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Sep. 09, 2026 01:55PM PST|
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The merger will marry two of the most active drillers in the Clearwater, a shallow heavy oil play located in Northern Alberta.
Dilok / Adobe Stock
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE,OTCPL:TNEYF) and Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) have agreed to a C$10 billion all-stock merger to form the largest pure-play oil producer in Canada’s Clearwater formation.
Under a definitive arrangement agreement announced on Tuesday (September 8), Headwater shareholders will receive one common share of Tamarack for each Headwater share held.
The transaction requires Tamarack to issue 237.8 million common shares, resulting in a new entity owned 66.5 percent by Tamarack shareholders and 33.5 percent by Headwater shareholders.
The combined company will control more than 1,500 sections across the greater Clearwater fairway, establishing a contiguous land position spanning Marten Hills, Nipisi and Marten Hills West.
The firm will boast a production rate exceeding 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, supported by more than 3,000 identified drilling locations and 300 million boe in proved and probable reserves.
Tamarack expects the deal to immediately boost its free funds flow per share by more than 10 percent and reduce its 2027 decline rate to 15 percent. The merged company will operate with a reduced free funds flow breakeven cost of US$37 per barrel unhedged.
“The combined company is expected to realize immediate synergies through the integration of operations, marketing and corporate offices,” the companies said, projecting run-rate synergies of more than C$50 million per year.
To ensure pipeline access for its expanded production profile, Tamarack has secured 35,000 barrels per day of potential long-term egress out of Alberta. This includes 25,000 barrels per day on the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline to the west coast, expected to commence in early 2027, and an additional 10,000 barrels per day on the proposed South Bow Prairie Connector to the US Gulf Coast.
As part of the transaction, the companies will carve out specific non-core assets into a new publicly listed company called Tributary Exploration. Tributary will inherit Headwater’s legacy McCully natural gas production in New Brunswick, alongside undeveloped Mannville and thermal heavy oil prospects in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Steve Buytels, Tamarack's current president, will be promoted to president and CEO effective January 1, 2027. Meanwhile, Brian Schmidt, Tamarack’s founding CEO since 2009, will transition to executive chairman.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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