Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (September 30, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that Cambodia's Ministry of Environment ("MoE") has granted final approval for the Company's wholly owned Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam"), to drill exploratory wells on the Kirirom, Bokor North, Bokor Central and Bokor South sub-basins of the Block VIII onshore oil and gas concession in southwest Cambodia.
EnerCam and its independent Cambodian consultant, Green Assessment Co., Ltd., took the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") and drilling permit through an inter-ministerial review at the Ministry of Environment in Phnom Penh on July 14, 2026, attended by more than 26 representatives of five government Ministries and three provinces. With the EIA approved, EnerCam now advances to the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") with applications covering specific components of the drilling program used in downhole logging and well operations.
THE APPROVAL AT A GLANCE
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MoE approval covers drilling on all four sub-basins that host EnerCam's defined drill targets — Bokor South, Bokor Central, Bokor North and Kirirom. The sub-basins are located across Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, and Kampong Speu provinces.
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The approval follows submission of the EIA to the Ministry of Environment, and the inter-ministerial review of the EIA and drilling program held July 14, 2026.
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EnerCam now files applications with MME for the individual drilling components.
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EnerCam has been completing due diligence on several potential drilling contractors ahead of the tender.
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The 70+ page tender document is reviewed and approved by MME before it is published.
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Mobilizing the drilling equipment takes approximately three months once a drilling contractor is engaged.
Mike Weeks, President of EnerCam, commented: "With approval now in hand on all four sub-basins, we move to the Ministry of Mines and Energy on the individual components of the drilling program, and that includes the well logging and the downhole tools. The Ministry of Environment went through this in detail with us — how each site is drilled, how the water and drilling fluid are handled, and how the land is restored if a well is not productive. It has been a thorough process with the Ministries and with the communities where we will be working, and it sets a precedent for how onshore drilling gets done in Cambodia as the sector develops."
Drilling contractors are selected through a tendered bid that is first approved by MME and then published in various media outlets. EnerCam has undertaken its own due diligence on a number of possible drilling contractors to expedite the process and advance the project ahead of schedule where possible. The 70+ page tender document is reviewed and assessed by MME before publication. Once a drilling contractor is engaged, mobilizing the drilling equipment to the sites takes approximately three months.
As Cambodia imports 100% of its hydrocarbon-based energy products, discovering a national domestic supply of oil and gas remains a high priority for the Kingdom. EnerCam's program would be the first privately financed onshore drilling for oil and gas in Cambodia, and a discovery would begin to offset what the Kingdom currently spends importing hydrocarbon energy.
Figure 1 Outline of Block VIII with four identified sub-basins representing five planned drill targets, called 4+1 leaving the fifth well location to be determined after drilling the first four.
EnerCam has completed 350 line-kilometers of 2D seismic, defined drill targets across four sub-basins — Bokor South, Bokor Central, Bokor North and Kirirom — and has now completed the approval of its Environmental Impact Assessment. The Company's 4+1 drill program contemplates one exploration well in each of the four sub-basins, followed by a fifth well located on the results of those wells under a Production Sharing Contract.
Figure 2 Typical scene as part of the planned oil and gas drilling program for Block VIII.
Block VIII covers approximately 4,095 km² in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia under a 30-year Production Sharing Contract with the Royal Government of Cambodia. EnerCam continues to work with the MME on the drilling contractor tender, which is approved by the Ministry before publication.
The Company will continue providing further updates on the drill program, drilling contractors, and well-planning progress at regular intervals.
ABOUT Angkor Resources Corp.
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource explorer and developer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The Company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. Co., Ltd., currently holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The license covers an area of approximately 4095 square kilometers. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as a nation with its own oil and gas resources. The Company completed 2D-seismic in 2025 and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones. The Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first privately financed onshore exploratory oil and gas wells under a Production Sharing Contract.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com
Website: angkorresources.com
Telephone: +1 (780) 568-3801
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to oil and gas risks of the seismic interpretation uncertainty and the preliminary nature of structural closure estimates; drilling risk and the absence of a drilled well on the Concession; reservoir and fluid uncertainty; PSC compliance obligations and the risk of relinquishment for non-performance; oil price exposure; and Cambodia-specific sovereign and regulatory risk.
As well, additional uncertainties on the mineral projects exist regarding the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing.
Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
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