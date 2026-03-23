Oil Market Volatility Points to Sustained High Prices Beyond 2026
While oil spot prices are fluctuating, longer-dated crude contracts are climbing to record highs, suggesting traders are bracing for a prolonged period of tight supply and elevated energy costs.
Oil prices remained elevated and volatile over the weekend (March 21 to 22) as traders highlighted persistent supply disruptions in the Middle East against shifting geopolitical signals and policy responses.
Brent crude held above the US$100 per barrel mark for much of the period, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded near or just below that level, reflecting continued concerns over constrained flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that typically handles roughly 20 percent of global oil supply.
Reports of reduced tanker traffic and production curtailments across key Middle Eastern producers have kept a firm risk premium embedded in prices, even as headlines around potential pauses in hostilities trigger short-lived pullbacks.
After spiking to US$112 during the course of the weekend, Brent crude briefly fell below US$100 before rallying back to the US$100 threshold early on Monday (March 23) morning. Despite the volatility, market participants are increasingly focused on the duration of the disruption, rather than its immediate severity.
According to Shawn Severson, CEO and head of market and thematic research at Water Tower Research, futures markets are signaling that elevated prices may persist well beyond the near term.
“The equity market has not sufficiently priced in the expected persistence of high oil prices as indicated by the futures market,” Severson said via email, pointing to FactSet data showing December-dated WTI contracts for 2026, 2027 and 2028 trading at record highs, with volumes also surging.
“The futures market is not treating this as a disruption it expects to resolve quickly … it is pricing in a longer duration, and that distinction is everything for equities," he added. That longer-term pricing dynamic suggests the market is beginning to factor in a sustained energy shock, rather than a temporary spike.
Analysts note that while spot prices near US$95 to US$100 may be manageable in the short term, prolonged strength at those levels could have broader macroeconomic consequences.
“A US$95 oil price that lasts three weeks is a headline, but a $US95 oil price that institutional traders are embedding into 2026, 2027 and 2028 has time to fully permeate the economy,” Severson said, highlighting potential impacts across transportation, food and industrial costs, as well as consumer spending.
At the same time, policy responses have offered only limited relief.
Discussions among G7 nations around coordinated strategic petroleum reserve releases have helped cap upside momentum, but analysts widely agree such measures are unlikely to fully offset supply losses if disruptions persist.
The key variable remains the trajectory of the conflict and its impact on supply chains. With futures curves pointing higher and geopolitical risks unresolved, oil markets appear increasingly positioned for a prolonged period of elevated prices, a scenario that could reshape both energy equities and the broader economic outlook in the months ahead.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Josef Schachter: Oil Prices Spike on Iran War, What Happens Next? ›
- Oil and Gas Market Forecast: Top Trends for Oil and Gas in 2026 ›