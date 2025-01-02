- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Josef Schachter: Oil Prices to Rise in 2025, Stocks Now at Bargain Levels
"Going from US$70 to US$90 (in) Q4 of this year to Q4 of next year — that will wake everybody up," said Josef Schachter of the Schachter Energy Report.
Josef Schachter of the Schachter Energy Report outlined his outlook for oil and natural gas in 2025, saying he sees oil prices moving higher. In his view, West Texas Intermediate could reach US$90 per barrel in Q4.
"Most people on the analytical side are using US$70 to US$74 for their forecasts for 2025, and I'm in the camp that I was using low US$70s in 2024 when they were in the US$80s," he explained to the Investing News Network.
"I'm now looking for potentially US$80 to US$82 for the average in 2025," Schachter added.
"But the big thing is I think we're looking at the US$90s on a consistent basis in Q4, with a range of US$84 to US$96. Going from US$70 to US$90 (in) Q4 of this year to Q4 of next year — that will wake everybody up."
Watch the interview for more of his thoughts on the oil and gas outlook, including ways to invest.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
