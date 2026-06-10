CHARBONE Secures Long-Term Hydrogen Supply Contract with Hone Inc. to Support Clean Energy Solutions for the Entertainment Industry

(TheNewswire)
Varennes, Quebec, June 10, 2026 - TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and other strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a long-term hydrogen supply contract with Hone Inc. ("Hone"), a provider of mobile hydrogen power solutions for a variety of applications, including the film and television production industry.
Deepening a Proven Commercial Relationship
This agreement follows Charbone's January 22, 2026 announcement of its first hydrogen sales in Ontario to Hone. The long-term supply contract with Hone formalizes and extends that commercial relationship, reflecting the growing acceptance of Charbone's clean hydrogen as a proven energy solution for on-set power generation in one of North America's most active production markets.
Hone delivers mobile hydrogen power as a clean alternative to diesel generators for film and television productions. Hone's trailer-mounted 165 kW hydrogen ICE generator systems replicate the standard production 1,400-amp diesel genset that eliminates emissions on-set. Each generator day can displace more than 1.5 tonnes of CO₂ compared to diesel operations. Charbone's hydrogen serves as the fuel source for Hone's proprietary Fuel Block™ delivery and drop-and-swap refueling system, which enables uninterrupted power throughout production.
Growing Acceptance in the Entertainment Sector
The commercial traction achieved through this partnership demonstrates the real-world viability of hydrogen as a clean, reliable power source in mobile and time-sensitive production environments. A major Hollywood Studio with multiple productions filming in Toronto has utilized Hone's hydrogen generator service and Charbone's clean hydrogen on several occasions, an important validation of both the technology and the supply chain supporting it.
Contract Terms
The long-term supply agreement is binding in nature and covers a term of two years, subject to the terms and conditions agreed upon by both parties.
Consistent with its established practice, Charbone is not disclosing the volume, pricing, or financial terms of this commercial arrangement in order to maintain its competitive position in the market. The Company has noted that demand for its clean UHP hydrogen continues to outpace the available supply, a market dynamic that underscores the strategic importance of expanding Charbone's production network. Revenues generated by the Company's production, distribution, and service activities are presented on a consolidated basis in its quarterly financial statements.
Management Commentary
"This long-term supply agreement with Hone is a direct extension of the commercial momentum we established earlier this year, and it reflects something meaningful: the entertainment industry is not just testing hydrogen, it is integrating it into active studio production workflows," said Dave Gagnon, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Charbone. "Clean hydrogen is proving its value in some of the most demanding operational environments, where reliability, safety, and performance are non-negotiable. We are proud to be the supply partner enabling that transition, and we look forward to supporting Hone and their clients across what we expect to be a growing number of Hollywood productions."
"Partnering with Charbone on a long-term basis gives Hone the supply certainty we need to confidently serve our clients across multiple Hollywood productions, and a diverse range of other industries and clients" said Ry Smith , CEO of Hone. "Clean, reliable hydrogen is the foundation of our service offering, and Charbone's clean UHP hydrogen meets the quality and logistics standards our customers depend on."
Hone Inc. is an Etobicoke, Ontario-based provider of mobile hydrogen power solutions for the film and television production industry and a host of additional applications including fleet EV charging, the construction industry and power provision for remote communities. Hone deploys trailer-mounted hydrogen ICE generator systems as a clean, zero-emission alternative to diesel generators, enabling productions to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising power reliability or production workflow. Hone was incubated by Change Energy, an engineering consulting firm with an international reputation for planning and executing major fuel system transitions. For more information, visit www.honeinc.ca.
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on developing and operating a network of supply hubs for the production, storage, and distribution of Ultra-High Purity (UHP) strategic industrial gases. The Company serves customers across sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense technologies, where UHP gases are critical for high-precision manufacturing processes and operational performance. Charbone is advancing a network of clean UHP hydrogen production facilities across North America and selected international markets. The Company's modular, decentralized, and demand-driven approach, combined with its integrated storage and distribution platform for all UHP gases, supports scalable growth, enhances operational flexibility, and enables more stable and diversified revenue generation. This model allows Charbone to efficiently serve mid-tier industrial gas customers with a reliable supply of UHP gases, including hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and any others that are in high-demand gases that are often difficult to source. The Company is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gases, while addressing supply gaps for underserved industrial customers and accelerating the shift towards localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47).
For more information, please visit: www.Charbone.com.
|
For Further Information Contact Charbone Corporation
|
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
|
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.