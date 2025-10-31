loader

White Energy Co Ltd engages in the development and exploitation of binderless coal briquetting technology.

White Energy Co Ltd engages in the development and exploitation of binderless coal briquetting technology. It operates through the following segments: Coal Technology in Australia; Asia, South Africa, Coal Mining in the USA, UK and Mining Exploration in Australia. The company generates maximum revenue from Coal Technology in Australia segment.

