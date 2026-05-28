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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 28, 2026 10:20AM PST
An acute shortage of the high-bandwidth memory chips required to power advanced AI computing engines has driven the valuations of some of the industry's biggest manufacturers.
Jira / Adobe Stock
Chipmakers SK Hynix (KRX:000660,OTCPL:HXSCL) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have crossed the US$1 trillion valuation threshold, joining market leader Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930) in an elite tier of manufacturers capitalizing on the rapidly artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout.
On Thursday (May 28), SK Hynix closed with a market cap of approximately 1,631 trillion won (US$1.08 trillion). The milestone follows Idaho-based Micron Technology’s entry into the trillion-dollar club on Tuesday (May 27).
The rally in equities has compressed the valuation spread in the South Korean domestic stock market.
According to data from the Korea CXO Institute, the market cap gap between SK Hynix and Samsung has narrowed to the 6 percent range, dropping into the single digits for the first time in over a year. Exactly one year ago, the valuation gap stood at more than double that margin; when Samsung's valuation was indexed at 100, SK Hynix sat at 45.8.
Samsung's market value currently stands at approximately 1,750 trillion won (US$1.16 trillion) after crossing the US$1 trillion mark earlier this month. Both companies continue to trail Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), which was Asia's first trillion-dollar corporation.
Expenditure on procurement efforts have increased across the industry.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently guided full-year capital expenditures to US$190 billion, saying that US$25 billion of that total was driven by rising component costs, specifically semiconductors.
This procurement rush has led to capital proposals from global technology companies seeking to guarantee future inventory. According to a Reuters exclusive, industrial buyers have offered to directly fund SK Hynix's new manufacturing lines or finance the purchase of extreme ultraviolet lithography systems from ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), machines that retail for hundreds of millions of dollars.
One proposal targeted the first construction phase of SK Hynix's new fabrication plant in the Yongin complex in South Korea, where dynamic random-access memory will be the primary focus.
However, SK Hynix has remained cautious about accepting these direct customer investments, citing risks that such agreements could lock the company into discounted long-term pricing structures or limit commercial flexibility.
Financially, the pricing leverage resulting from the crunch has yielded record margins.
SK Hynix reported a fivefold increase in quarterly net profit for the three months ended March, reaching a record 40 trillion won, driven by its early mover advantage in supplying HBM3 and HBM3E layers to NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).
The company also filed an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in March to list American depositary receipts on a US exchange later this year.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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