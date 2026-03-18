GridBeyond Lands US$13.8 Million Investment From Samsung Ventures
The partnership is expected to explore collaboration opportunities in areas including energy trading, asset optimization, and broader energy services.
Samsung Ventures, the corporate venture capital branch of Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930), has joined the shareholder base of GridBeyond as part of a US$13.8 million equity investment, backing the company’s expansion in intelligent energy management and distributed power systems.
The investment will support GridBeyond’s growth across key markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland, the US, Japan, and Australia, while accelerating development of its platform for optimizing distributed energy assets.
GridBeyond specializes in software that manages and coordinates energy resources such as renewable generation, battery storage and electricity demand in real time. Its platform is designed to help balance supply and demand across power grids, enabling services like energy trading, frequency response, and capacity market participation.
GridBeyond executives said Samsung’s experience in renewable energy, battery development and engineering would complement its technology platform.
“We are delighted to welcome Samsung as both a shareholder and collaboration partner, it is recognition that GridBeyond has developed a world leading integrated optimisation platform,” said company deputy CEO Richard O’Loughlin in a press release.
Founded in 2010, GridBeyond has positioned itself as a player in the transition toward more flexible and digitized energy systems.
The company works with utilities and industrial clients to manage energy use and integrate renewable sources more efficiently, while also owning and operating some clean energy assets such as solar and battery systems.
The company has expanded internationally in recent years, including leading the optimization of a large-scale battery energy storage system in California.
Financially, GridBeyond reported revenue of US$52.9 million in 2024, up from US$39.4 million in 2023. However, it posted a US$8.05 million operating loss last year as it invested in expansion, compared with a US$3.91 million loss in the prior year.
The latest funding builds on earlier capital raises, including a Series C round in 2023 that brought in just over US$59.8 million to support its international expansion strategy.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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