As global energy grids struggle to keep pace with rising demand from data centers and renewable integration, energy optimization firm GridBeyond is positioning software and artificial intelligence (AI) as a key part of the solution.

The company develops platforms designed to orchestrate batteries, thermal plants and industrial loads across multiple markets, including the US, Australia, Japan and Europe.

CEO Michael Phelan recently spoke with the Investing News Network's INN Conversation podcast about how GridBeyond helps balance intermittent renewables and delay costly grid reinforcements.

“By carefully placing batteries in constrained areas, you don’t necessarily need to reinforce transmission and distribution lines,” Phelan explained, noting that strategic placement of flexible assets can extend the life of aging grid infrastructure.

The company’s platform uses AI to forecast real-time and day-ahead power prices while creating digital twins of battery systems to optimize trading decisions.

Grid Beyond also recently secured an investment from Samsung Ventures, the corporate venture capital branch of Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930), signaling interest from major industrial players in integrated energy management solutions.

The discussion also highlights regional differences shaping the sector.

While Europe and Australia are investing heavily in renewables and long-duration storage, the US is grappling with grid constraints and rising demand from industrial growth.

In both cases, Phelan pointed to battery storage and flexible load management as critical tools to extend grid capacity without costly infrastructure upgrades.

Looking ahead, he emphasized the need for regulatory support and innovation in long-duration storage technologies, which could enable energy systems to store power for days or even weeks — unlocking the next phase of the global energy transition.

To hear more about GridBeyond, listen to the full interview above.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.