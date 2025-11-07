loader

Breakthrough Minerals

ASX:BTM
1 min read

Breakthrough Minerals is an Australia-based mining and energy company, engaged in the exploration and production of coal in South-Eastern Africa.

Breakthrough Minerals Completes Transformational Gold Acquisition and Capital Raising

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Mount Ridley Holds Top Spot with New CEO

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: MAX Power Energized with 83 Percent Gain

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

CATL Mine Restart Pressures Australian Lithium Market

Billionaire-backed KoBold Metals Secures DRC Licenses in Push for Manono Lithium

Top 3 Canadian Graphite Stocks of 2025

Victory Metals Marks "Breakthrough" Rare Earth Oxide Production at North Stanmore

Microbial Mining? Endolith Makes Copper Recovery Breakthrough with Bioleaching Tech

Breakthrough Minerals is an Australia-based mining and energy company, engaged in the exploration and production of coal in South-Eastern Africa. The company operates in two segments, Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is the Tancoal Mbalawala coal mine located in the Ngaka basin. It also holds interests in Lurio Gold Project located in Mozambique.

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES