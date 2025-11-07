Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Breakthrough Minerals is an Australia-based mining and energy company, engaged in the exploration and production of coal in South-Eastern Africa. The company operates in two segments, Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is the Tancoal Mbalawala coal mine located in the Ngaka basin. It also holds interests in Lurio Gold Project located in Mozambique.
