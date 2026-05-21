Market One: Sun Summit Minerals Advances $10 Million Drill Program Toward Q1 2027 Resource Estimate

Market One: Sun Summit Minerals Advances $10 Million Drill Program Toward Q1 2027 Resource Estimate

Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Sun Summit Minerals Corp.: Advancing Its Flagship JD Project Toward an Inaugural Resource Estimate

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) (the "Company" or "Sun Summit") reviewed its advancement of the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District, including the launch of a fully funded $10 million drill program targeting the Creek-to-Finn corridor and the engagement of Dahrouge USA as the qualified person for the resource estimation process.

The article examines Sun Summit's resource definition strategy at the JD Project, against the backdrop of rising capital investment from major gold producers in BC's Toodoggone District.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/05/21/sun-summit-minerals-advances-10-million-drill-program-toward-q1-2027-resource-estimate/

About Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project, and Orbit Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C.

To learn more about Sun Summit, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Sun Summit online: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact: Matthew Benedetto mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca or +1 (416)-817-1226

About Market One
Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

To learn more about Market One, visit its website.

Contact: Kathleen Estanislao kathleen@marketone.ca or +1 (604)-787-2054

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298398

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN)

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