loader

Australian Mines

ASX:AUZ

Australian Mines Ltd is a resource company. It is engaged in the exploration of battery metals. The company is developing cobalt-scandium-nickel projects in Australia.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars On Report, HPA Scoping Study

Investing in Graphene Companies

Australian Government Launches AU$500 Million Green Iron Investment Fund

Press Releases
Australian Mines Ltd is a resource company. It is engaged in the exploration of battery metals. The company is developing cobalt-scandium-nickel projects in Australia. Its projects include the Sconi project, Flemington project, Thackaringa Cobalt project, and Bell Creek Nickel- cobalt Project.

Interactive Chart