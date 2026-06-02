[Video Enhanced] Streamex has Created a Compliant Secondary Market for Real World Assets

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 2, 2026 Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of Streamex Corp. On May 27, 2026 Streamex (NASDAQ: STEX) announced the launch of 247 secondary liquidity infrastructure for holders to trade tokenized securities.
Streamex is a technology company building a tokenization ecosystem for all Real-World Assets (RWAs), beginning with commodities.
"Liquidity infrastructure refers to the institutional, operational, and technological frameworks that allow financial assets to be bought, sold, or converted into cash efficiently," states the International Monetary Fund.
Fractionalization is one of the available features of Streamex's technology. It could empower a retail investor to purchase a single square foot of an 80-story office building in Manhattan, then sell it 5 days later at 3 a.m.
In July 2025 Elliptic reported that "Most tokenization projects operate as buy-and-hold investments, where investors buy tokens directly from the issuer and can only sell them back to the same entity."
Eleven months later, the landscape has changed. The regulatory hurdles have been solved. Streamex is one of the first companies to hit the track sprinting at full speed.
"Orca has launched permissioned pools on Solana to support compliant secondary trading for RWA assets onchain," reports Crypto Briefing on May 27, 2026.
"Streamex, a Nasdaq listed company focused on tokenized commodity real world assets, is the first issuer to use the infrastructure. Its GLDY token, a gold backed, yield bearing tokenized security, will trade through the GLDY Pool on Orca.
The launch expands Orca's role beyond standard decentralized exchange activity and into onchain capital markets infrastructure. Orca said its AMM infrastructure has processed more than $500 billion in cumulative trading volume since launching on Solana five years ago, with no reported smart contract exploits.
The model addresses one of the main bottlenecks for tokenized securities: secondary market liquidity. Streamex said GLDY is offered under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and is available only to verified accredited investors, while Orca's permissioned pools provide a venue where eligible holders can seek 24/7 liquidity onchain.
The infrastructure could also extend beyond GLDY to other tokenized securities, including stocks, bonds, commodities, real estate, and royalties. For Orca, the launch positions its Solana based liquidity stack as a bridge between regulated asset issuance and decentralized market infrastructure."
Highlights from the May 27, 2026 STEX Press Release:
GLDY can now be bought and sold 24/7. Investors holding GLDY now have access to a secondary market where they can trade their position at any time, with real liquidity provided by institutional liquidity providers.
Streamex and Orca are addressing the biggest problem in tokenized securities. Until now, investors who bought tokenized securities had no reliable venue to trade them.
The GLDY Pool on Orca is onchain infrastructure custom built by Orca that permits Streamex to enforce its regulatory compliance permissions automatically at the token level utilizing Streamex's KYC/accreditation technology, removing the friction that has prevented tokenized securities from trading more like real financial instruments.
The custom-built technology stack will serve as a model for any tokenized security, including stocks, bonds, commodities, real estate, or royalties. This secondary liquidity infrastructure is designed to power a new generation of regulated financial instruments trading on decentralized rails.
"The distribution problem has been the defining obstacle for tokenized securities, issuers can bring assets onchain, but without a compliant secondary market, investors have nowhere to trade them," stated Streamex CEO Henry McPhie.
"We believe this launch represents a significant step toward addressing that challenge. What we've built with Orca is among the first infrastructure of its kind: a decentralized, permissioned trading pool that operates 24/7 and enforces compliance at the token level, not layered on as an afterthought.
GLDY is the inaugural tokenized security to trade in this environment, and we believe this is the model the entire industry will follow. Liquid secondary markets are not a nice-to-have, they are essential for institutional adoption of tokenized assets, and we now have the only one."
On May 28, 2026 Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Streamex appeared on LilaMax Media to break down the news.
"When we first started the company, we talked about Real World Assets and everyone looked at us like we're nuts," stated Lekstrom in the YouTube interview. "Now you're seeing every banker in the world talking about it. It's not just a crypto product. It is a security product, usable in the current regulatory framework."
"Typically investors have to pay two to four percent to hold gold, GLDY flips that. We just paid our first dividend, so this is no longer just a theory.
We don't anticipate having to raise money. As our product scales, we get more revenue. We have a significant amount on our balance sheet. We have no debt. We raised $40 million, from some very strong institutions."
"Companies are built on three things: time, money, and execution," added Lekstrom. "We have the money, we are executing, and now you will see the company grow."
How is Compliance Enforced on the Streamex Platform?
Token-level access controls that initialize investor accounts in a frozen state by default. Only eligible wallets whose holders have passed Streamex's KYC and accredited investor verification are permitted to hold or trade GLDY.
An on-chain access control layer that syncs eligibility verification status in real-time from Streamex's KYC platform, ensuring investor eligibility is continuously and automatically enforced.
Permissioned concentrated liquidity pools hosted on the Solana blockchain via the Orca protocol's smart contracts, providing deep, capital-efficient secondary market liquidity available 24/7 and supported by institutional market makers.
The Orca protocol's fully audited AMM infrastructure has processed over $500 billion in cumulative trading volume since launch five years with no smart contract exploits.
Streamex will provide support to Orca's deployment of the GLDY Pool including by maintaining the KYC/Accredited Investor Whitelist and assisting with investor onboarding.
In exchange for its services, Streamex will earn a portion of protocol fee revenue that Orca earns from the GLDY Pool, in addition to the transfer fees inherent to GLDY.
Disclaimer: Streamex paid GSN C$1,750 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.
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