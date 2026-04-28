Hyperscale Data

ARCA:GPUS

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc.

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Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc.,Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (' ACG '), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the ' Divestiture ') to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets.
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