Spartan Metals Corp Retains Strategic Government Relations Firm to Advance Non-Dilutive Funding Opportunities

Spartan Metals Corp Retains Strategic Government Relations Firm to Advance Non-Dilutive Funding Opportunities

(TheNewswire)

Spartan Metals Corp.

Vancouver, Canada, June 11, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strategic Marketing Innovations, Inc ("SMI") for a period of 12-months to position Spartan for US federal program support and funding for its Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum and Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Projects.

Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, stated, " The addition of SMI to the Spartan Metals team represents an important step in our effort to advance opportunities within the U.S. critical minerals ecosystem. SMI has a proven track record of supporting companies seeking engagement with federal agencies and accessing programs designed to accelerate the development of domestic supply chains for strategically important materials."

Mr. Marsh continued, "With growing government support for critical minerals, including tungsten, through initiatives led by the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, SMI's expertise will assist Spartan in evaluating potential government programs, funding mechanisms, and strategic initiatives. We are excited to leverage their experience as we continue positioning Spartan as a potential contributor to North America's secure tungsten supply."

Since 1993, SMI has been providing full-service government relations services focused on federal policy, appropriations, and marketing. SMI maintains a roster of 50 Senior Advisors, primarily former high-level government officials and scientists, with access and expertise across a wide breadth of government agencies and programs. SMI has key relationships with senior officials and program managers across several federal departments and agencies.  

Over the last decade, SMI has positioned clients for contract awards and generated significant funding for numerous projects across advanced materials, additive manufacturing, semiconductor technology, and hypersonics. SMI's areas of policy expertise are expansive and include a particularly successful record in national security, especially wins in the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

Spartan's high quality project portfolio includes an option to earn 100% of the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Mexico and the 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada. Victorio hosts the largest tungsten resource in the United States and contains significant concentrations of beryllium and fluorspar, while the Eagle Project consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA which includes significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade silver; rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals, and more information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com  

 

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

 

Further Information:

Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG

President, CEO & Director

1-888-535-0325

info@spartanmetals.com

 

Jeff Walker

VP, The Howard Group

403-221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

 

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

 

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

 

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

 

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Spartan MetalsW:CCtsxv:wbattery metals investing
W:CC
Spartan Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spartan Metals (TSXV:W)

Spartan Metals

Unlocking America’s critical mineral resources

Unlocking America’s critical mineral resources Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's leadership team rang the opening bell to open the market in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") marking the... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Outlines Path to Prove Out the Springbok District

Lithium Africa Outlines Path to Prove Out the Springbok District

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF,OTC:LTAFF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Springbok Project, located in the Northern Cape, South Africa. Lithium Africa acquired the Springbok Project shortly after its go-public... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Corp Engages The Howard Group to Direct Capital Market & Corporate Digital Communications Programs

Spartan Metals Corp Engages The Howard Group to Direct Capital Market & Corporate Digital Communications Programs

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, June 9, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has engaged The Howard Group Inc. ("The Howard Group") to provide strategic investor relations, and capital markets... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Announces Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Announces Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today a private placement (the "Offering") of up to $1,260,000, consisting of 42,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

Phase 1 of a Three-Phase Vertically Integrated Purification Platform Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the News Release of May 20, 2026, the Company has developed the capital cost estimate (CAPEX) for... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Delivery of First Order of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna Under Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group

Homerun Resources Inc. Delivery of First Order of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna Under Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the delivery of the first order under the previously announced Sales Distribution agreement with Cristal Sand Group Ltda. ("Cristal Sand") for the sale of high-purity industrial silica... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Spartan Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Recommences at Big Lake Uranium Discovery, South Australia

MHM RIU Gold Coast Presentation

Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system

Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered

Related News

uranium investing

Drilling Recommences at Big Lake Uranium Discovery, South Australia

base metals investing

MHM RIU Gold Coast Presentation

precious metals investing

Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system

precious metals investing

Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered

gold investing

Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Stock Analysis, Plus What's Next for Prices

cobalt investing

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Rebound as Hormuz Hopes Clash With US Strikes