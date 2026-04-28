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Edited by Georgia Williams
Apr. 28, 2026 08:05AM PST
Hyperscale Data is pairing its existing Bitcoin exposure with physical precious metals and rare earths in a move that reflects growing interest in hard assets as a hedge against economic uncertainty and supply chain risk.
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Hyperscale Data (ARCA:GPUS) is expanding its corporate treasury strategy beyond digital assets, finalizing a supply partnership with Scottsdale Mint to accumulate physical precious metals and rare earth minerals.
The artificial intelligence (AI) data center and Bitcoin-mining company announced that its wholly owned Nevada-based subsidiary, Ault Global Commodities (AGC), has executed a formal purchase and sale agreement with the private mint.
The deal provides the framework to establish a tangible, real-world asset reserve comprised of silver, gold, platinum, palladium and rare earths. The agreement operationalizes a corporate finance strategy first signaled by Hyperscale Data in February of this year with the introduction of a silver reserve program.
By pairing physical bullion and critical minerals with its established Bitcoin holdings, the company aims to fortify its balance sheet against macroeconomic headwinds while establishing a diversified hedge of hard assets.
"Building on our successful Bitcoin treasury strategy, we believe a long-term precious metals and rare earth minerals treasury provides meaningful real-world asset exposure and additional stockholder value," Milton Ault III, executive chair of Hyperscale Data, said in a statement shared on Monday (April 27).
Concurrent with the partnership announcement, Hyperscale Data confirmed that AGC has completed its first purchase of physical silver, acquiring 10,000 ounces of .999 fine silver bullion through the Scottsdale Mint agreement.
The company expects AGC to make additional purchases as it scales operations in the broader commodities sector.
Scottsdale Mint is a privately held US bullion manufacturer and distributor. It supplies private banks and wholesale markets globally, while also producing official legal tender coins for more than 20 central banks and sovereign nations.
The commodities accumulation marks a major structural and operational pivot for Hyperscale Data.
The company currently operates on two primary tracks. Through its wholly owned Sentinum subsidiary, it runs data centers dedicated to digital asset mining and colocation hosting for high-performance computing and AI ecosystems.
Concurrently, it operates Ault Capital Group (ACG), a diversified holding company that acquires undervalued businesses.
Hyperscale Data intends to spin off its diversified holdings to focus entirely on tech infrastructure and asset accumulation. The company expects the divestiture of ACG to be finalized in the second quarter of 2027.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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