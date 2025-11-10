loader

Applied Materials

1 min read

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Agriculture Market Update: Q3 2025 in Review

China Achieves World’s First Thorium-to-Uranium Conversion

How to Invest in Palladium Stocks, ETFs and More

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2025

Copper Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Gold Fields Completes AU$3.7 Billion Acquisition of Gold Road

How to Invest in Platinum Stocks, Bullion and More

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The firm's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect-inspection scanning electron microscopes.

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES