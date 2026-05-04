Australian Mining M&A Continues Record Streak

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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 04, 2026 11:42AM PST
The latest dealmaking activity spans coal, gold and rare earths, underscoring investor appetite for both cash-generating operations and future-facing commodities.
Cagkan / Adobe Stock
The Australian mining sector is recently experiencing a wave of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
The deals come amid broader momentum in global mining consolidation. S&P Global reported that total mining M&A deal value climbed to US$52.7 billion in 2025, the highest level in nearly two decades, driven by growing competition for copper, lithium, gold and other critical minerals tied to the energy transition.
Here are some of the recent deals anchoring the country’s M&A sector.
Yancoal executes US$2.4 billion Kestrel coal buyout
Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL,OTCPL:YACAF), which is majority-owned by China’s Yankuang Energy Group (SHA:600188,OTCQX:YZCHF), has agreed to acquire an 80 percent stake in the Kestrel steelmaking coal mine in Queensland for up to US$2.4 billion.
The company committed a US$1.85 billion cash payment upon targeted completion in the third quarter of 2026. The deal includes up to US$550 million in additional payments distributed over five years, which remain strictly linked to average benchmark coal prices.
Yancoal will fund the transaction using existing corporate cash, future cash flows, and a newly secured US$1.2 billion loan facility.
The Chinese-backed miner is purchasing the stake from private-equity firm EMR Capital and Adaro Capital, a unit of Indonesia’s PT Adaro Andalan Indonesia. The two sellers originally acquired the 80 percent stake from Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) in 2018 for US$2.25 billion.
Japan’s Mitsui continues to hold the remaining 20 percent minority interest in the Bowen Basin operation, which ranks among Australia’s largest underground metallurgical coal mines.
Great Boulder consolidates Peak Hill Gold asset
In Western Australia, Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) executed an asset transfer and strategic alliance with mid-tier producer Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX,OTCPL:WGXRF) to acquire the 106-square-kilometer Peak Hill gold project.
The transaction gives Westgold a 19.9 percent equity stake in Great Boulder. Westgold will also retain a 1 percent net smelter royalty on the project.
To fund the cash component and future development, Great Boulder is executing a US$40 million, two-tranche institutional placement priced at 8.5 cents per share, leaving the company with a US$25 million pro-forma net cash balance.
Peak Hill spans seven granted mining leases and hosts a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate of 9.4 million tons at 1.6 grams per ton gold, containing 481,000 ounces across five main deposits: Five Ways, Durack, Enigma, Harmony, and Jubilee.
To fast-track development, Great Boulder secured a formal Ore Purchase Agreement to process material at Westgold’s Bluebird, Fortnum, and Tuckabianna mills.
The company has already scheduled a 60,000-meter drilling campaign as part of its pre-production activities.
Connected Minerals secures Angolan rare earths
Simultaneously, Perth-based Connected Minerals (ASX:CML) executed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of Frontier Group CRM Pty Ltd, giving it an indirect 80 percent working interest in the Bailundo carbonatite project in central Angola.
The massive 2,054-square-kilometer license hosts a 7-kilometer diameter carbonatite complex located just 80 kilometers from the city of Huambo, providing direct access to the US and EU-backed Lobito export corridor.
The exploration license is currently governed by a Mineral Investment Contract for copper. However, Frontier has exercised its priority rights under the Angolan Mining Code to apply for the inclusion of niobium, rare earth elements (REE), and phosphorus.
Historical exploration and recent validation sampling confirmed high-grade mineralization from the surface, which includes channels containing neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) samples.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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