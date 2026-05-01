Medical Cannabis and Psychedelic Reforms Reshape Mental Health Markets

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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 01, 2026 06:16AM PST
Federal policy shifts are rapidly reshaping the outlook for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, opening the door to institutional capital, accelerated drug approvals and a new era of regulated mental health treatments.
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The landscape for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies has rapidly shifted in just a few weeks following recent executive actions.
Between the formal rescheduling of medical cannabis to Schedule III and an Executive Order (EO) aimed at accelerating mental health treatments, several pockets of the market are emerging as clear beneficiaries.
A new era for cannabis?
The federal move toward rescheduling began in May 2024. Still, a postponed interlocutory appeal over a year ago left the process in limbo until acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed the final order placing state-licensed medical cannabis into Schedule III on April 23.
Soon after, the DEA announced it would begin accepting applications for federal protection from medical cannabis businesses. The DOJ also said that a new administrative hearing will begin on June 29 to address the broader rescheduling of “all cannabis.”
For major operators like Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA), Green Thumb Industries (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF), Cresco Labs (CSE:CL,OTC:CRLBF) and Trulieve Cannabis (CSE:TRUL,OTCQX:TCNNF), the primary catalyst is the removal of the Section 280E tax burden.
The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said they expect cannabis rescheduling “to have significant positive tax consequences for businesses in the medical marijuana industry”, and will soon issue guidance on how 280E relief applies.
“Historically, this provision has driven effective federal tax rates as high as 70 percent or more, materially constraining cash flow and distorting financial performance,” said Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial, in an emailed statement. “Relief from 280E should improve operator liquidity, financial transparency, and credit quality, all of which are foundational to sustainable banking relationships.”
While this step de-risks the medical‑cannabis landscape, it leaves intact the core regulatory and compliance constraints: no federal legalization and no tax relief for adult‑use providers.
“It does not replace the need for comprehensive federal reform,” said Mendez. “A durable solution will require congressional action, including passage of the SAFER Banking Act, along with clear and consistent federal guidance that aligns financial services policy with the scale and legitimacy of today’s state-legal cannabis industry.
Adam Stettner, CEO of FundCanna, noted the structural implications.
“The order begins to formalize a federal pathway for medical cannabis within an established regulatory framework, including DEA registration, reporting, and compliance requirements aligned with Schedule III substances.
“This introduces a higher bar for operational discipline while signaling to institutional capital that parts of the cannabis market are becoming more standardized and financeable.
The emerging structure creates a natural opening for platforms like CannaLnx, a HIPAA‑compliant, insurer‑integrated rail that connects patients, providers, dispensaries and insurers, enabling medical cannabis to become a reimbursable medical benefit.
“Rescheduling may reduce friction. It may encourage research and improve physician comfort over time. But it does not, on its own, build the infrastructure required for a stable, healthcare-integrated market,” said Gennaro Luce, founder and CEO of EM2P2 and CannaLnx. “If policymakers intend for cannabis to evolve into a legitimate therapeutic category, the next phase of reform must focus on reimbursement pathways, claims infrastructure, and benefit integration.”
However, Ryan Hunter of Spherex points out that the move creates a contradiction within federal policy: it is logically incoherent to advance medical cannabis under Schedule III while a federal ban on intoxicating hemp-derived products is slated to take effect this November.
While President Trump has urged Congress to amend the upcoming hemp‑THC restrictions to protect non‑intoxicating, full‑spectrum CBD products while still curbing intoxicating hemp‑derived products, he faces resistance from a coalition of prohibitionist-minded lawmakers and traditional cannabis incumbents who view any carve-out as a failure to fully close the 2018 Farm Bill loophole, which defined hemp as any cannabis plant containing less than 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC.
Because other cannabinoids were not included in this bill, companies found they could chemically convert legal CBD into intoxicating THC products.
“It is hard to understand how the government will manage and regulate a third classification of cannabis related products, but it seems like state-legal marijuana for adult use is getting edged out of this important opportunity after spending years to establish clean and safe products, while intoxicating hemp providers have been responsible for the proliferation of untested and unsafe gas station products,” said Hunter.
Meanwhile, High Times’ Josh Kesselman warned that a misstep in Washington could favor a handful of companies best positioned to navigate new, rigorous requirements for compliance and capital access, while marginalizing independent operators and small farmers.
Ultimately, the federal strategy appears to be one of consolidation, clearing the field for a highly controlled, institutionalized market.
EO accelerating psychedelic breakthroughs
Parallel to cannabis reform, President Trump signed the “Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness” EO on April 18, mandating the FDA to prioritize psychedelic drug applications. The order also allocates US$50 million in HHS funding for research.
The FDA then announced a series of new steps for accelerating access to psychedelics for people with mental health conditions, which include prioritizing so-called breakthrough therapy drugs for national priority voucher programs, establishing a “right to try” pathway for eligible patients to access experimental therapies and partnering with the VA and state governments to expand clinical trial participation and funding for research.
Shea Wihlborg, an analyst at ARK Invest, called the order a “clear signal” that federal agencies are aligned and a catalyst for companies in this space nearing the commercialization phase. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary has also suggested that the first approval could come as early as this summer.
In Wihlborg’s view, the successful market adoption of Spravato, which has already scaled to a nearly US$2 billion run rate, provides the essential commercial template for a highly profitable model.
In a recently published newsletter, Wihlborg highlighted COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), which received an FDA rolling review and a National Priority Voucher for its psilocybin treatment, COMP360, following the EO. According to Wihlborg, COMP360 is “leading the psychedelic pack,” potentially becoming the first classical psychedelic to achieve approval.
As part of the directive, Makary announced that three Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers (CNPVs) would be issued for psychedelic compounds. While the administration has not officially confirmed the full list of recipients, Transcend Therapeutics has publicly stated it was granted priority review.
The Usona Institute, a non-profit medical research organization, also received a voucher that ensures a high level of federal priority upon the completion of its uAspire Phase 3 trial, which evaluates psilocybin as a treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).
Wihlborg also notes that ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI:US), which is advancing its 5-MeO-DMT formulation, BPL-003, would stand to benefit significantly from the newly accelerated regulatory environment.
The bottom line
Both the cannabis rescheduling efforts and psychedelics EO create a federal “mental‑health‑treatment” frame, where Schedule III cannabis and impending psychedelic approvals are treated more like prescription‑level therapeutics than recreational drugs.
Ultimately, these developments signal a transition for these therapies from experimental research into a new, institutionalized phase of the mental health market.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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