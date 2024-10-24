USGS: Smackover Formation Lithium Could More Than Meet Global 2030 Demand

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Lithium Investing

USGS: Smackover Formation Lithium Could More Than Meet Global 2030 Demand

Using machine learning, the USGS created predictive models estimating total lithium concentrations in Smackover Formation brines.

US flag.
Collins Unlimited / Shutterstock

The US Geological Survey (USGS) released findings on Monday (October 21) indicating that Southwestern Arkansas may contain substantial lithium reserves, estimated between 5 million and 19 million metric tons.

This assessment was made possible through an innovative approach that combined water testing with machine learning techniques, enabling a new understanding of the lithium potential in the region.

The study, a collaboration between the USGS and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, primarily focuses on the Smackover Formation, a geological structure dating back to the Jurassic period.

The formation, historically recognized for its oil and bromine deposits, has emerged as a potential source of lithium found in the brines associated with oil and gas extraction. It is characterized by its porous limestone structure, and is wide ranging, spanning parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

David Applegate, USGS director, emphasized the importance of lithium as a critical mineral in the energy transition, saying that increased US production could mitigate reliance on foreign imports and improve supply chain stability.

"This study illustrates the value of science in addressing economically important issues," he remarked.

Katherine Knierim, the study’s principal researcher, pointed out that the research marks the first estimate of total lithium present in the Smackover brines of Arkansas, noting the potential to satisfy US lithium demands. “We estimate there is enough dissolved lithium present in that region to replace US imports of lithium and more,” she said.

The current global shift toward electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies has significantly increased demand for lithium, an essential component in battery production for these sectors.

According to industry projections, lithium demand is expected to rise as the transition from fossil fuels intensifies. The US currently relies on imports for over 25 percent of its supply, highlighting the importance of domestic resources.

The USGS states that the lower estimate of 5 million metric tons in the Smackover Formation could cover more than nine times the projected global demand for lithium used in electric vehicle batteries by 2030, as outlined by the International Energy Agency. However, it remains to be seen whether the material in the area is commercially recoverable.

Using machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence, the USGS was able to create predictive models estimating total lithium concentrations in Smackover Formation brines. The resulting models can predict lithium concentrations across areas of the formation, including regions that lack direct sampling.

Knierim highlighted the collaborative effort behind the research in the organization's release.

"The USGS — and science as well — works best as a partnership, and this important research was possible because of our strong partnership with the Office of the Arkansas State Geologist," she said.

As part of its mission to provide scientific information on mineral resources, the USGS has been monitoring lithium production, demand and imports in the US since the passage of the Energy Act of 2020. This law mandates that the USGS maintain a comprehensive list of critical minerals, including lithium.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
lithium investingsupply and demandsupply chainLithium Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Lithium

Ready to invest in lithium? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Lithium Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.