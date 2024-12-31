Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Arizona's Gold Rush: A Modern-day Opportunity for Investors

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Convertible Loan Funding Completed

Completion of QSM Acquisition

Jindalee Lithium

PRISM MarketView Features Q&A with President and CEO David Elsley: Cardiol Therapeutics Enters Phase 3 Clinical Trial for CardiolRx Addressing Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

Mawson Finland Limited Identifies Compelling Soil Geochemical Targets for Follow-Up

Heritage Mining Prospecting Program Reports up to 7.38g/t within Granitic Intrusion at Zone 3 Extension

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

VVC Resources

VVC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Silver Investing

Silver Elephant to Appeal Pulacayo Contract Cancelation by Comibol

Silver Elephant Mining is preparing to appeal Comibol’s termination of its Pulacayo mining production contract.

Gavel and legal books.
Stock Studio 4477 / Shutterstock

Silver Elephant Mining (TSX:ELEF,OTCQB:SILEF) has announced plans to appeal the termination of its Pulacayo mining production contract (MPC) by Bolivia’s state-owned mining authority.

The company received a notice of cancelation on Tuesday (December 31) from Corporacion Minera de Bolivia (Comibol), which says the MPC was revoked due to alleged illegal mining activities within the contract area.

Silver Elephant maintains that its operations have been fully compliant with Bolivian regulations and that all required authorizations for mining activities in the Pulacayo area were properly secured.

The company has also denied knowledge of any unauthorized third-party mining activities within the MPC area.

The Pulacayo MPC was originally signed on October 3, 2019, and it granted Silver Elephant's Bolivian subsidiary the right to explore and mine select Comibol concessions in Pulacayo and Paca for up to 30 years. The agreement remained subject to ratification by Bolivia’s congress, a requirement for formalizing mining production contracts in the country.

Despite the setback, Silver Elephant said in Tuesday's press release that the notice from Comibol will not affect its Apuradita mining concession, which lies adjacent to the Paca concessions.

Apuradita is directly registered under the company’s Bolivian subsidiary and does not fall under Comibol’s jurisdiction. Development activities, including tunnel construction targeting silver sulfide deposits, are currently ongoing at the site.

Comibol, which operates under Bolivia’s Ministry of Mining and Metallurgy, oversees about 163 mining concessions.

In response to the contract termination, Silver Elephant said it plans to pursue an appeal under Bolivian law and in accordance with the dispute resolution mechanisms outlined in the MPC.

Until the dispute is resolved, mining operations within the MPC area are suspended.

The company also emphasized its longstanding engagement with local communities in Pulacayo and Paca, describing its community relations as a critical component of its decade-long presence in Bolivia.

Silver Elephant acquired Pulacayo, which was previously owned by Apogee Silver, in 2016. The project is estimated to contain a silver resource of approximately 100 million ounces, making it a key asset for the company.

The company has not provided a timeline for the appeal process, but indicated that it will continue to update stakeholders as the situation develops.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSX:ELEF
silver stockssilver investingboliviatsx stockssilver explorationSilver Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Silver

Ready to invest in silver? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Silver Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.