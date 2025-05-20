Apollo Silver Expands Calico Project Land Package by over 285%

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF0) is pleased to announce it has acquired 2,215 hectares ("ha") of highly prospective claims contiguous to its Waterloo property at its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or "Calico Project"). The newly acquired claims herein referred to as the Mule claims comprise 415 lode mining claims, and have been acquired from LAC Exploration LLC ("LAC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC; NYSE: LAC), who were the previous operators of the property. Preliminary mapping and sampling conducted by the prior operator of the Mule claims identified several high-grade silver targets, which will be evaluated as part of Apollo's future exploration planning.

In addition, a mapping and sampling program was recently completed at the Burcham gold prospect area in the southwest region of the Waterloo property (see news release dated February 12, 2025). This program confirmed the importance of the Calico fault system with respect to controls on the silver ("Ag)" and gold ("Au") mineralization in the area and has identified the potential for copper ("Cu"), zinc ("Zn") and lead ("Pb") mineralization associated with stratabound and mantos lenses.

Highlights:

  • Mule claims expand the Calico Project land package by over 285%, from 1,194 ha to 3,409 ha of contiguous claims.
    • Mule claims trend along the mineralized Calico Fault System responsible for mineralization seen at Calico.
    • Reports from the prior operator indicate that there are several strongly anomalous silver values on the property, which Apollo will attempt to ground-truth in the coming exploration programs.
    • Sampling done across the Mule claims by previous operator has   identified a large Ag anomaly associated with the same suite of host rocks at the Waterloo property.
  • Exploration at the Burcham prospect at Waterloo included assays from 27 surface samples:
    • Assay peaks up to 14.10 g/t Au, 20.70 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu, 22.80% Zn and 5.74 % Pb from various samples (see Table 1).
    • Identification of strata-bound lenses and mantos that show strong potential for Cu, Zn and Pb mineralization.

Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo, commented , "The addition of the Mule claims substantially enhances the Calico Project. Calico already hosts 3 discrete drill delineated zones with resource estimates along a 4km long trend, along the Calico fault zone. The Mule claims increase the overall land area of the Calico project by more than 2.5x. The new claims are strategically located to the east along the very prolific Calico mineralized corridor and represent a great opportunity for further discoveries. Apollo is committed to continuing to unlock value in California for our shareholders."

Mule Claims Acquisition

The Mule claims are composed of 415 lode mining claims administered by the Bureau of Land Management. Mapping and sampling conducted by the previous operators across the Mule claims has identified a continuation of the mineralized Calico Fault System. The sedimentary rocks of the Barstow formation which hosts the Waterloo silver deposit, as well as the volcanic Pickhandle formation are pronounced all over the acquired claims. The contact between the Barstow and Pickhandle formation has demonstrated potential for gold mineralization as is seen at Waterloo. Sampling across the Mule claims has identified several strong Ag and Au anomalies. Apollo plans to conduct its own follow up exploration program on the Mule claims to better develop its own exploration targets and delineate where this highly prospective contact is exposed.

Details of the Transaction

The Mule claims were acquired by Apollo's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Stronghold Silver USA Corp. ("Stronghold"), from LAC. As consideration for the acquisition, Apollo paid US$250,000 in cash, and LAC retains a 2.0% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on the Mule claims.

Apollo, through Stronghold, retains the right to buy back 1.0% of the Royalty at any time on or before the date that is thirty (30) days from the date of commencement of commercial production, for a payment of US$1,000,000.

Figure 1: Map of Calico Project in San Bernardino, California

Map of Calico Project in San Bernardino, California

2025 Burcham Exploration Program

The Company has completed its previously announced surface exploration work at its Burcham prospect (see news release dated February 12, 2025). The work completed consisted of detailed mapping, sample collection and target generation, with the aim to follow up with future drilling.

The exploration team has completed some of the most detailed mapping to date at the Calico Project, including previous programs at Langtry and Waterloo. Structures dominating at Burcham are similar to those at Waterloo with the system being dominated by the Calico Fault, a sinuous moderately plunging reverse fault that dips steeply to the north. Potential for Au mineralization is strong along the contact of the Burcham and Pickhandle formations. Previously unrecognised, stratiform mantos and lenses occupying fold flexures show strong potential for Cu mineralization. This type of mantos have been historically mined on the north side of the Waterloo deposit, and occur near the contact between the Pickhandle Formation and the overlying Barstow Formation. Historic mining on the North side of Waterloo Deposit targeted a manto about 1.5 m thick. Copper mineralization is associated with strong hydrothermal alteration which is seen to diminish as you move eastward along the property. Assays of the sample results are presented in Table 1.

Figure 2: Summary Map of Burcham Exploration Program

Summary Map of Burcham Exploration Program Table 1: Location and Assay Results of Samples Collected

Site ID Sample ID Easting Northing Elevation
(m) 		Au
(g/t) 		Ag
(g/t) 		Cu
(%) 		Zn
(%) 		Pb
(%)
A F278051 511181 3867493 707 0.13 2.73 0.01 0.55 0.12
B F278052 511185 3867503 712 0.53 9.17 0.04 0.25 0.61
C F278053 511181 3867516 714 0.01 3.56 0.00 0.30 0.09
D F278054 511182 3867536 719 0.05 2.95 0.00 0.40 0.06
E F278055 511209 3867614 736 0.08 3.18 0.00 0.18 0.02
F F278056 511229 3867640 743 0.12 2.79 0.00 0.27 0.03
G F278057 511270 3867668 775 14.10 9.08 0.06 0.40 0.51
H F278058 511238 3867486 728 0.32 3.87 0.03 0.07 0.21
I F278059 511591 3867483 738 0.05 0.36 0.17 0.89 0.01
J F278060 511452 3867566 787 0.42 20.70 0.06 0.05 0.49
K F278061 511378 3867622 792 0.25 7.83 0.02 0.06 0.17
L F278062 511343 3867613 789 0.25 4.64 0.01 0.01 0.21
M F278063 511595 3867636 812 0.15 2.50 0.02 0.16 0.25
N F278064 511617 3867601 796 0.01 0.58 0.01 0.08 0.09
O F278065 511125 3867728 796 0.03 6.90 0.00 0.09 0.17
P F278066 511159 3867925 865 0.04 2.96 0.14 0.14 0.24
Q F278067 511179 3867932 864 0.03 0.61 0.02 0.19 0.03
R F278068 511016 3867837 857 0.00 17.30 0.00 0.07 0.01
S F278069 511283 3867661 777 12.45 15.95 0.08 0.29 0.74
T F278070 511302 3867680 794 4.58 9.02 0.15 0.37 5.74
U F278071 511363 3867570 781 1.13 12.65 0.02 0.06 0.32
V F278072 511478 3867509 772 0.72 10.25 0.03 0.04 0.59
W F278073 511519 3867501 764 0.16 2.73 0.04 0.08 0.17
X F278074 511485 3867458 753 0.05 2.56 0.01 14.75 0.10
Y F278075 511440 3867459 751 0.18 1.58 0.00 22.80 0.07
Z F278076 511377 3867520 748 1.52 5.90 0.02 0.09 0.21
AA F278077 511314 3867501 734 1.71 3.28 0.01 0.05 0.19


Sampling and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Grab samples were collected in the field and a 2 kg representative sample was sent for analysis. Rock samples are catalogued and securely stored in a warehouse facility in Barstow, California until they are ready for secure shipment to ALS Global Geochemistry in Reno, Nevada ("ALS Reno") for sample preparation and gold analysis. After preparation, splits of prepared pulps are securely shipped to ALS Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis.

Samples were prepared at ALS Reno (Prep-31 package) with each sample crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, U.S. Std. No. 10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, U.S Std. No 200) screen. Surface samples were analyzed using complete characterization via the CCP-PK05 methods, which include whole rock analysis (ME-ICP06), ME-MS61, single element trace method using aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS (ME-MS42) and rare earth elements using the method ME-ME81, which consists of lithium borate fusion followed by ICP-MS. All surface samples were submitted for gold analysis by fire assay (Au-AA23). Over-range samples analyzed for copper, lead and zinc were re-submitted for analysis using a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish (method OG62) with a range of 0.001-50% for copper, 0.001-20% for lead, and 0.001-30% for zinc. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA25) with a reportable range of 0.01-100 ppm Au. All analyses were completed at ALS Vancouver except for gold by fire assay, which was completed at ALS Reno.

Apollo's QA/QC program includes ongoing auditing of all results from the laboratories. The Company's Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed are sufficient and reliable. The Company is not aware of any sampling issues or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.

2025 Marketing Initiatives

The Company also announces that it has engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. ("CDMG"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide creative services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, CDMG specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness across various sectors, including mining and metals.

Pursuant to a work order dated May 16, 2025 (the "Agreement"), the Company has retained CDMG's for a one-time fee of approximately US$129,800. The Agreement represents a creative budget for marketing and advertising services (the "Services"), enabling CDMG to begin preparing content that may be used in future campaigns. No specific marketing campaign has been prepared, approved, or scheduled at this time. The engagement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Isabelle Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., Apollo's Director, Mineral Resources. Ms. Lépine is a registered professional geologist in British Columbia and a QP as defined by NI 43-101 and is not an independent of the Company.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance quality precious metals projects in sought after jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two prospective silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Amandip Singh, VP Corporate Development
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128
Email: info@apollosilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation the expected benefits and strategic rationale of the Mule claims acquisition; the timing, scope, and success of planned exploration activities, including mapping, sampling, and drilling at the Burcham prospect; the potential for silver, gold, and copper mineralization; and the Company's ability to advance, develop, and permit the Calico Project. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not   always,   identified   by   the   use   of   words   such   as   "anticipate",   "believe",   "plan",   "estimate",   "expect",   "potential",   "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on   the reasonable assumptions,   estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made.   Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including   but   not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; and changes in Project parameters   as   plans   continue   to   be   refined. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including   but   not   limited   to   the   price   of   silver,   gold   and   Ba;   the   demand   for   silver,   gold   and   Ba;   the   ability to   carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results   not   to   be   as   anticipated,   estimated   or   intended.   There   can   be   no   assurance   that   forward-looking   statements   will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information contained herein, except   in   accordance   with   applicable   securities   laws.   The   forward-looking   information   contained   herein   is   presented   for the   purpose   of   assisting   investors   in   understanding   the   Company's   expected   financial   and   operational   performance   and the   Company's   plans   and   objectives   and   may   not   be   appropriate   for   other   purposes.   The   Company   does   not   undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4129e12b-ae12-4e4b-9d5c-b3e1b63176a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f36b2e0-2e96-449e-aa5a-8b140dcd71dc


Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver

Advancing two significant silver projects in the US and Mexico

Apollo Silver's Vision: From Founding to Future in Precious Metals Exploration

Apollo Silver's Vision: From Founding to Future in Precious Metals Exploration

Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast . Host Cali Van Zant talks with Andrew Bowering, Chairman of Apollo Silver Corp. (TSXV: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF) (FSE: 6ZF0). Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/252535_43ae76a504493a60_001.jpg

Andrew Bowering, Chairman of Apollo Silver Corp

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/252535_43ae76a504493a60_001full.jpg

Andy shares his background, his passion for the mining sector, how he defines success and his vision for Apollo Silver Corp. and its key projects.

Key takeaways from interview:

  • Apollo Silver team to complete compilation of data from 8,000-10,000 sample program and announce compliant barite resource by end of first half of the year.

  • Apollo Silver team to review recently received field prospecting and sampling data around gold structures.

  • Apollo Silver team to plan and execute a drill program this year to determine the footprint of the gold resource south of the silver deposit.

  • Apollo Silver teams plan to conduct an economic study (PEA) on the silver resource in the second half of this year.

  • Apollo Silver team to continue efforts to resolve community issues and regain social license at Cinco de Mayo project.

Listen to the podcast:

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/this-fully-funded-silver-stock-holds-america-s-biggest-undeveloped-silver-mine--66126199

Watch on YouTube:

Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify

Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts

Podcast Overview
Andrew Bowering, Chairman of Apollo Silver Corp shares his extensive background in the mining industry, which spans 35 years. Andy explains how he founded Apollo Silver at the request of investors, raising significant funds and acquiring assets from mid-tier to major companies in the silver space.

The conversation then shifts to the recent appointment of Ross McElroy as CEO of Apollo Silver. Andy highlights Ross' extensive experience in the industry, including his recent sale of Fission Uranium for $1.1 billion, and expresses enthusiasm about having Ross now lead the Apollo team. (Related news release)

California Mining Landscape and Calico Project
Andy discusses the mining landscape in California, highlighting the state's complex history with mining and environmental concerns. He explains that while California has been less popular for mining in recent years due to environmental regulations and water scarcity, there are still areas like San Bernardino County where mining operations are active. Andrew then describes Apollo's project, situated primarily on private land designated for mining, emphasizing its favorable location and historical significance. He also mentions the project's geological advantages, including a 1:1 strip ratio and a straightforward geological formation.

Calico Project
Andrew discusses the Calico project, which consists of three deposits: two silver (Waterloo and Langtry) and an historical gold deposit, The Burcham Mine. The project contains approximately 160 million ounces of silver and 70,000 ounces of gold. Andrew also mentions the presence of barite, a critical mineral, which could be valuable for negotiations with the government. For the upcoming year, the company plans to announce a compliant barite resource, conduct a drill program to determine the size of the gold resource, and perform an economic study on the silver resource.

Cinco De Mayo Mining Project
Andrew discusses their large mining project called Cinco de Mayo, located northwest of Chihuahua City in North Mexico. He explains that the project, potentially the largest CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) in North America, lost its social license in 2012 when local surface owners banned mining. Andrew's company, Apollo, has been given a five-year option to resolve community issues and resume drilling. He draws parallels to his previous success with Prime Mining in Sinaloa, Mexico, where he restored community support and unlocked significant value. Andrew believes his team's local connections and experience will help them resolve the social license issues at Cinco de Mayo, potentially turning it into a highly valuable project.

Mining in Northern Mexico's Economy
Andrew shares the importance of mining in Northern Mexico's economy and the recent changes in government policy. He explains that the previous government tried to restrict mining, but the new Sheinbaum government is now opening up the sector for foreign investment. Andrew emphasizes the positive impact of mineral exploration and mine development on local communities in Mexico. He mentions that officials from Chihuahua's Ministry of Mines visited their office, expressing excitement about the potential reopening of the Cinco de Mayo project, which could bring significant economic benefits to the area.

Mining Industry Success
Andrew talks about the key elements for success in the mining industry, emphasizing the importance of good assets, a strong management team, and a solid shareholder base with a good capital structure. He stresses the value of teamwork and hiring smart, hardworking individuals. Andrew explains his role in raising money and promotion, while also highlighting his hands-on experience and personal financial commitment to Apollo. He says he believes that demonstrating leadership through personal investment attracts good supporters, which in turn brings more supporters and provides the patience needed for long-term projects.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance quality precious metals projects in sought after jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two prospective silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

Apollo on X @corp_apollo

May 2025 Presentation

Hear other episodes of the Exploring Mining Podcast , rated as one of the top 30 mining podcasts to listen to in 2025,

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas.com

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com Named as one of 100 Best Investment Blogs and Websites in 2025 (8th)

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This podcast and article featuring Apollo Silver are paid for content at Investorideas.com, part of a monthly marketing mining stock showcase (payment disclosure). Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on X @investorideas @Exploringmining

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com to be a guest or sponsor this podcast
800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252535

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Apollo Silver Appoints Ross McElroy as President and CEO

Apollo Silver Appoints Ross McElroy as President and CEO

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ross McElroy as President and CEO, effective immediately, succeeding Mr. Andrew Bowering, who will remain as Chair of the Board.

Mr. McElroy joins Apollo following the successful acquisition of Fission Uranium, a company he co-founded and eventually led as CEO, by Paladin Energy in a $1.14 billion transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 22, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Element79") (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) wishes to comment on recent developments affecting the mining sector in Peru, where the Company's flagship Lucero Project is located.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Rock Samples up to 11.21 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Ag at Tahami South, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Rock Samples up to 11.21 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Ag at Tahami South, Colombia

Early-stage exploration results align with proven discovery model in the Segovia district.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from the recently initiated field programs at its Tahami South Gold Project in Antioquia, Colombia. Current work includes detailed geological mapping, rock channel sampling, stream sediment surveys, and soil sampling, all designed to refine and prioritize targets ahead of the Company's maiden drill campaign scheduled to commence in Q2 2025 (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Radisson Expands Drill Program at O'Brien Gold Project and Outlines Drilling Priorities

Radisson Expands Drill Program at O'Brien Gold Project and Outlines Drilling Priorities

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion and extension of its current drill exploration program at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. This program expansion follows the recent completion of Radisson's successful C$12 million financing and ongoing drilling that is demonstrating significant gold mineralization below the historic mine workings and the Project's current Mineral Resources.

Exploration priorities will be as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Lode Gold Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Drive Exploration and Growth in Yukon

Lode Gold Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Drive Exploration and Growth in Yukon

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be using the AI-assisted mineral discovery platform offered by VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY"). Vrify, based in Vancouver, Canada, is a worldwide leader in utilizing AI technology that leads to more efficient mineral exploration. Lode Gold will apply the advanced AI-assisted discovery platform to refine and validate exploration plans and targets at Lode Gold's Golden Culvert Project in Yukon, accelerating data-driven decision-making and enhancing exploration outcomes.

GOLD OROGEN APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN GARY WONG AS NEW VP OF EXPLORATION

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

