Stephen Leeb: Gold Price to US$18,000? Here's How it Can Happen

Dr. Stephen Leeb of Leeb Capital Management shares his outlook for gold, explaining how the yellow metal could get to US$18,000 per ounce.

"Gold's high point might not ever really be defined, because I think at the end of this period that we're in, you're going to find gold at the center of the world's monetary system," he explained.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.