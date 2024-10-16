Raiden Raising AU$10 Million to Expand Drilling at Andover South Lithium Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Lithium Investing

Raiden Raising AU$10 Million to Expand Drilling at Andover South Lithium Project

Raiden Resources is looking to expand the drill program at its Andover South lithium project after receiving results from the first five holes.

Lithium periodic symbol leaning against lithium ore and blue batteries.
JLStock / Shutterstock

Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN) said it has received firm commitments from various investors to raise AU$10 million to accelerate and expand drilling at the Andover South project in Western Australia's Pilbara area.

The amount will be raised via a placement of 312.5 million shares issued at AU$0.32 each; that represents a 17.9 percent discount to the last traded price of AU$0.39 for Raiden shares on October 9.

The company had initially planned a 5,000 metre diamond drill program at lithium-focused Andover South, but will now expand it to 15,000 metres. Its decision comes after receiving results from the first five holes.

“The decision to conduct the placement and expand the drill program was made after the company’s geologists (who previously worked on Azure Minerals Limited’s Andover lithium discovery) identified additional high-grade drill targets within the Andover South Project area,” Raiden said in a press release on Monday (October 14).

Andover South has seven target zones, and the AU$10 million to be raised will enable the company to look at target areas one and two at greater depths, while also covering target area seven.

Target area seven has similar fractionation rates to the pegmatites discovered in target areas one and two.

"With additional drill rigs about to be mobilised, we anticipate that the Company will be in a position to generate regular news flow once the results are received from the laboratory," said Managing Director Dusko Ljubojevic.

Raiden secured an 80 percent interest in the Andover South project in August 2023 under a binding agreement with vendor Welcome Exploration. Drilling at the project commenced in September.

A second diamond drill rig is due to arrive this week, with ongoing planning to bring on further drill rigs as required.

The placement shares are expected to be allotted on or around Thursday (October 17).

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:RDN
lithium investinglithium stocksasx stockslithium explorationLithium Investing
gdelacruz@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.