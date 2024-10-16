- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Raiden Raising AU$10 Million to Expand Drilling at Andover South Lithium Project
Raiden Resources is looking to expand the drill program at its Andover South lithium project after receiving results from the first five holes.
Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN) said it has received firm commitments from various investors to raise AU$10 million to accelerate and expand drilling at the Andover South project in Western Australia's Pilbara area.
The amount will be raised via a placement of 312.5 million shares issued at AU$0.32 each; that represents a 17.9 percent discount to the last traded price of AU$0.39 for Raiden shares on October 9.
The company had initially planned a 5,000 metre diamond drill program at lithium-focused Andover South, but will now expand it to 15,000 metres. Its decision comes after receiving results from the first five holes.
“The decision to conduct the placement and expand the drill program was made after the company’s geologists (who previously worked on Azure Minerals Limited’s Andover lithium discovery) identified additional high-grade drill targets within the Andover South Project area,” Raiden said in a press release on Monday (October 14).
Andover South has seven target zones, and the AU$10 million to be raised will enable the company to look at target areas one and two at greater depths, while also covering target area seven.
Target area seven has similar fractionation rates to the pegmatites discovered in target areas one and two.
"With additional drill rigs about to be mobilised, we anticipate that the Company will be in a position to generate regular news flow once the results are received from the laboratory," said Managing Director Dusko Ljubojevic.
Raiden secured an 80 percent interest in the Andover South project in August 2023 under a binding agreement with vendor Welcome Exploration. Drilling at the project commenced in September.
A second diamond drill rig is due to arrive this week, with ongoing planning to bring on further drill rigs as required.
The placement shares are expected to be allotted on or around Thursday (October 17).
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
