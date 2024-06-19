- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Prismo Metals Poised to Benefit from Looming Copper Crunch, Exec Says
“I really see the demand continuing to increase, but supply is just not going to be able to keep up. And of course, that's a good thing for copper explorers and copper producers,” said Steve Robertson, president of Prismo Metals.
The copper market's current state presents both a challenge and an opportunity for explorers like Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF,FWB:7KU), Steve Robertson, the company’s new president, told the Investing News Network.
A forecast supply deficit looms on the horizon and is expected to take full effect by 2025, prompting a sense of urgency among copper producers and explorers alike.
"For quite some time now ... there's been a deficit, this forecast for 2025," Robertson said, pointing to a critical market juncture.
This imbalance is being influenced by the complex nature of copper mining, which involves long lead times from exploration to production. Additionally, unforeseen disruptions like the recent events in Panama, which took a major copper supplier offline, exacerbate supply constraints, he added.
Amid these challenges, Prismo Metals is poised to benefit, according to Robertson. With copper demand set to outpace supply significantly, opportunities abound for robust new projects. "I think we're in the right business at the right time."
Prismo Metals is currently focused on its Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, located within the Arizona Copper Belt.
“The Arizona Copper Belt is one of the most productive copper belts on the face of the planet, and we've really got world-class giants completely surrounding us at Hot Breccia. We're in the heart of the action in that area, and I'm really inspired personally by the discovery of Resolution, which is only 40 kilometers from the north of us. It's one of the greatest discoveries that has been made in modern times,” Robertson explained.
Watch the full interview with Prismo Metals President Steve Robertson above
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF,FWB:7KU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Prismo Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Prismo Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Prismo Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Prismo Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest News
