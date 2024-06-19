Prismo Metals Poised to Benefit from Looming Copper Crunch, Exec Says

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Corporate Update

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Biotech Market Outlook Report (Q2 Update)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Prismo Metals
Targeting high-grade silver, gold and copper in historic districts in Mexico and Arizona
Gold Investing

Prismo Metals Poised to Benefit from Looming Copper Crunch, Exec Says

Resource Investing News
Prismo Metals Poised to Benefit from Looming Copper Crunch, Exec Says

“I really see the demand continuing to increase, but supply is just not going to be able to keep up. And of course, that's a good thing for copper explorers and copper producers,” said Steve Robertson, president of Prismo Metals.

The copper market's current state presents both a challenge and an opportunity for explorers like Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF,FWB:7KU), Steve Robertson, the company’s new president, told the Investing News Network.

A forecast supply deficit looms on the horizon and is expected to take full effect by 2025, prompting a sense of urgency among copper producers and explorers alike.

"For quite some time now ... there's been a deficit, this forecast for 2025," Robertson said, pointing to a critical market juncture.

This imbalance is being influenced by the complex nature of copper mining, which involves long lead times from exploration to production. Additionally, unforeseen disruptions like the recent events in Panama, which took a major copper supplier offline, exacerbate supply constraints, he added.

Amid these challenges, Prismo Metals is poised to benefit, according to Robertson. With copper demand set to outpace supply significantly, opportunities abound for robust new projects. "I think we're in the right business at the right time."

Prismo Metals is currently focused on its Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, located within the Arizona Copper Belt.

“The Arizona Copper Belt is one of the most productive copper belts on the face of the planet, and we've really got world-class giants completely surrounding us at Hot Breccia. We're in the heart of the action in that area, and I'm really inspired personally by the discovery of Resolution, which is only 40 kilometers from the north of us. It's one of the greatest discoveries that has been made in modern times,” Robertson explained.

Watch the full interview with Prismo Metals President Steve Robertson above

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF,FWB:7KU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Prismo Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Prismo Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Prismo Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

PRIZ:CNX
cse stocksotcb stockssilver stockssilver explorationgold stockscse:prizsilver investinggold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×