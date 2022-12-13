Forte Minerals’ "Phenomenal Team" Poised for Exploration Success in Peru, CEO Says

Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

“We've assembled a phenomenal team; for a C$5 million market cap company, we're just getting out of the gate," said Patrick Elliott, president and CEO of Forte Minerals.

Forte Minerals’ ‘phenomenal team’ poised for exploration success in Peru, CEO saysyoutu.be

Operating an exploration and development company in Peru can be challenging at times given the bureaucratic processes and the political situation, but Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU,FWB:2OA,OTCQB:FOMNF) is getting some help navigating this with the newest addition to the company’s roster of expert advisors.

“We recently brought on the ex-vice minister of mines, Ricardo Labó, as an advisor, and he's really helped streamline the process,” said Patrick Elliott, president and CEO of Forte Minerals.

Labó is a Peruvian mineral economist with more than 22 years of industry experience in both the public and private sectors in Peru, Latin America and Africa. Before he became vice minister of mines for Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines, he was a director of mining promotion and development. In that position, he was an advocate for responsible mining exploration and development investment in Peru.

“The permitting and social (responsibility) process and the political regime in Peru … it can be tough at times with the processes,” Elliott said. He added that Labó’s expertise and experience will be a key asset for Forte Minerals, helping the company navigate and expedite the process for its projects in the country.

Forte Minerals is exploring a series of copper and gold assets in Peru, led by a team with a long history of working with communities in the country and great exploration results.

“Most of our team, Paul Johnston, Manuel Montoya, they are ex-Teck (Resources) (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) explorers. (Montoya is our) general manager for Peru. Paul was the South American exploration manager for Teck for many years. They're very, very experienced with porphyry copper systems. Tom Henricksen, as well, has made many discoveries in Peru,” Elliott noted.

“We've assembled a phenomenal team; for a C$5 million market cap company, we're just getting out of the gate.”

Watch the full interview with Patrick Elliott, president and CEO of Forte Minerals.

