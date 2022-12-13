Forte Minerals’ "Phenomenal Team" Poised for Exploration Success in Peru, CEO Says
“We've assembled a phenomenal team; for a C$5 million market cap company, we're just getting out of the gate," said Patrick Elliott, president and CEO of Forte Minerals.
Forte Minerals’ ‘phenomenal team’ poised for exploration success in Peru, CEO saysyoutu.be
Operating an exploration and development company in Peru can be challenging at times given the bureaucratic processes and the political situation, but Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU,FWB:2OA,OTCQB:FOMNF) is getting some help navigating this with the newest addition to the company’s roster of expert advisors.
“We recently brought on the ex-vice minister of mines, Ricardo Labó, as an advisor, and he's really helped streamline the process,” said Patrick Elliott, president and CEO of Forte Minerals.
Labó is a Peruvian mineral economist with more than 22 years of industry experience in both the public and private sectors in Peru, Latin America and Africa. Before he became vice minister of mines for Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines, he was a director of mining promotion and development. In that position, he was an advocate for responsible mining exploration and development investment in Peru.
“The permitting and social (responsibility) process and the political regime in Peru … it can be tough at times with the processes,” Elliott said. He added that Labó’s expertise and experience will be a key asset for Forte Minerals, helping the company navigate and expedite the process for its projects in the country.
Forte Minerals is exploring a series of copper and gold assets in Peru, led by a team with a long history of working with communities in the country and great exploration results.
“Most of our team, Paul Johnston, Manuel Montoya, they are ex-Teck (Resources) (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) explorers. (Montoya is our) general manager for Peru. Paul was the South American exploration manager for Teck for many years. They're very, very experienced with porphyry copper systems. Tom Henricksen, as well, has made many discoveries in Peru,” Elliott noted.
“We've assembled a phenomenal team; for a C$5 million market cap company, we're just getting out of the gate.”
Watch the full interview with Patrick Elliott, president and CEO of Forte Minerals.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU,FWB:2OA,OTCQB:FOMNF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Forte Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Forte Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Forte Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1811.09
|+29.26
|Silver
|23.75
|+0.41
|Copper
|3.85
|0.00
|Palladium
|1930.04
|+52.22
|Platinum
|1032.98
|+32.98
|Oil
|75.27
|-0.12
|Heating Oil
|3.05
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|6.92
|-0.01
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Copper Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.