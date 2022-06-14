Uncertainty, Recession Potential, Metals Outlook: PDAC 2022, Day 1
Sentiment at this year’s event is mixed, with most investors concerned about rising inflation, the potential for a recession and economic policy.
The annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is now underway after being rescheduled from its original March date due pandemic-related restrictions.
The three day event, which runs at the Metro Toronto Convention Center from June 13 to 15, has moved back to its usual in-person format after the 2021 conference was held entirely online; a digital component will follow from June 28 to 29.
Despite noble efforts from PDAC organizers, registration delays at the event led to massive lineups and bottlenecks on day one; they were resolved by the noon hour.
Sentiment at this year’s event is mixed, with most investors concerned about rising inflation, the potential for a recession and economic policy. While prices for many commodities are running high due to supply chain difficulties, war and rising demand, stock market bearishness has eroded investor confidence and increased their risk aversion.
Volunteers helping keep PDAC Attendees informed and safe. Thank!! pic.twitter.com/uUQ4cof1xa
— Lonzell Locklear (@LonnieBud) June 13, 2022
This was highlighted in the first of the technical presentations, an outlook and review of the mineral exploration sector from Mark Ferguson, research director and head of mining studies at S&P Global.
During his address, Ferguson noted that 2021 saw significant increases in exploration budgets, which topped US$11.2 billion in 2021, with an additional 200 companies entering the sector.
Unfortunately, 2022 has not seen the same amount of exploration financing growth due to market volatility.
It's day one of #PDAC2022, and we're kicking it off with a poll.
What do you think is the biggest challenge for junior miners today?
— Charlotte McLeod (@Charlotte_McL) June 13, 2022
Despite current financing challenges, Ferguson did say that the market cap for the overall mining sector is on the rise, currently standing at US$2.5 billion. He anticipates that mining budgets will increase 5 to 15 percent this year, with gold and copper exploration being the main driver.
Despite outlooks looking positive, uncertainty was a continued theme over the first day of the conference, and was highlighted by Nicky Shiels of MKS PAMP, during her presentation.
With a focus on precious metals, primarily gold, Shiels noted that yellow metal has outperformed tech and crypto by 30 percent. She also expects to see some rotation out of energy into gold as gold’s appeal as a hedge against inflation grows.
In terms of price, Shiels acknowledged that price forecasting is especially challenging now as gold’s future price is heavily reliant on what measures the Federal Reserve uses to quash inflation.
We will know more about the impact of the Fed’s decisions on gold prices later this week when the Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee meets on June 14-15 and tries to navigate the economy to a soft landing.
Be sure to check back tomorrow for more PDAC coverage, and don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Featured stocks
