PDAC 2022: Here's What You Need to Know
Are you ready for PDAC? The convention runs this year from June 13 to 15 in Toronto, and online from June 28 to 29 — now is the time to start planning your schedule.
PDAC 2022 Preview: Resource Sector Resilient as Convention Makes In-Person Return youtu.be
After going entirely online in 2021, the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is returning this year with both in-person and online components.
PDAC will take place in Toronto from June 13 to 15, with online programming following from June 28 to 29.
Whether you’re a veteran or first-time PDAC attendee, earlier is better when it comes to planning your schedule. With just a couple of weeks left until the conference, the Investing News Network (INN) has assembled some highlights below, with commentary from PDAC President Alex Christopher — we encourage you to do your own research, but if you’re looking for somewhere to start, check out our overview.
What to do at PDAC
PDAC is a major chance to connect, and Christopher is looking forward to seeing attendees meet in real life after the COVID-19 pandemic stymied in-person events for the better part of two years.
The Investors Exchange will be a key stop for those who want to engage with companies of all sizes. If you want to delve deeper into geology, you’ll want to check out the Core Shack and the Prospectors Tent, while the Trade Show will provide a look at the latest advancements in mining services and technology.
Speaking about the state of the resource market heading into PDAC, Christopher expressed optimism.
"Through the pandemic, the industry showed some really good resiliency … I think it's positioned to take really good advantage of the strong commodity market here, as well as all the government-driven stimulus," he said. "So as we look past the pandemic, I think there's a lot of upside here for the industry."
In terms of themes attendees may see at PDAC, he said the transition to a low-carbon future will be front and center, as will topics like sustainability, diversity and Indigenous inclusion.
"(Metals and minerals) required to transition to a low-carbon future … (are) really at the forefront here," Christopher said, mentioning copper, nickel and other battery metals.
Those looking to hear commentary on specific metals will want to carve out time on June 13 for the convention’s Technical Program — notably, gold and silver will be covered at 2:30 p.m. EDT, uranium will be discussed at 3:00 p.m. EDT and a talk on materials supporting electrification will happen at 3:15 p.m. EDT.
PDAC's Keynote Program will feature speakers on all three days of the convention, and a special Letter Writer Presentations for Investors session will bring together eight newsletter writers in a roundtable discussion.
Finally, it would be remiss not to mention PDAC's networking events. While many companies will be hosting invite-only parties and events, plenty are promoted by PDAC itself. Take a look here for a taste of what’s going on.
Register for PDAC now
PDAC is widely regarded as a can’t-miss event for investors, executives and companies in the resource sector, and Christopher is excited to see the convention retain online offerings while returning as an in-person event.
"No matter if it's online or in person, PDAC puts together an incredible lineup of events, whether those are investment opportunities, programming, short courses, networking — there's something for everyone," he said.
If you’d like to attend PDAC, click here for detailed information on how to register. You can also click here to sign up to receive the latest news and announcements from PDAC, or follow PDAC on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. We look forward to seeing you there!
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
